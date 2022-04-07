Eliza Gilkyson plays “At the Foot of the Mountain”

Superlative Western balladry from songwriter/activist

Songwriter/activist Eliza Gilkyson and multi-instrumentalist/producer Don Richmond sat for this exclusive (and exquisite) rendition of “At the Foot of the Mountain,” from her new album, “Songs From the River Wind.” Eliza deftly accompanies herself on her #1 guitar, a ’51 Gibson CF100e, while Don nicely flatpicks the 1970 Martin D-28 he bought new. A collection of guitar-driven cowboy/Western ballads, Eliza calls the album a “love letter to the Old West.” Read our review in the April issue! Read Now!