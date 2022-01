Enter your vote for a chance to win a Fender Acoustasonic Telecaster and Mustang Micro amp.

The Vintage Guitar Hall of Fame is filled with legendary names – players who inspired generations of followers to pick up that guitar and play! Inductees are chosen by VG readers and visitors to VintageGuitar.com who want to recognize their heroes for their musicianship and innovation. Readers also select Album of the Year, and Player of the Year in four categories. CLICK HERE to enter.