Seth Lee Jones’ Instro “Tulsa Time”

Seth Lee Jones puts an instrumental twist on the Danny Flowers tune “Tulsa Time.” The song charted for Don Williams and Eric Clapton, but we think you’ll agree this version caps both. That’s his SLJ Guitars one-piece Tele copy with a one-piece maple neck and Hipshot string benders he modified for extended throw on the fifth string (and he customized the handles) plugged into an all-original ’53 Fender Super. In front is a Peckerhead Revibe along with a Keeley Super Phat Mod, Mini-Comp, and Seafoam chorus. He tweaks volume using a Hilton Low-Profile pedal. Read our review of Seth’s new album, “Flathead,” in the November issue, as well as our December interview HERE!