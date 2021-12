The Cold Stares’ Chris Tapp, Solo on “Save You From You”

The Cold Stares’ Chris Tapp used his ’53 Tele (previously owned by Keith Richards!) to lay down this solo take of “Save You From You” from the band’s new album, “Heavy Shoes.” He’s plugged into a ’68 Super Reverb with a bump from an R2R Electric Treble Booster. Don’t miss our interview with Chris in the December issue. Read it HERE!