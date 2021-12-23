Eddie 9V’s Filthy Electric Blues

Eddie 9V is the alter ego of Brooks Mason, this Atlanta singer/guitarist deftly tightropes between stone blues and ’60s soul. Think of the six-string sting of Freddie King or Otis Rush, and the slide rasp of J.B. Hutto with Delbert McClinton on vocals. This sweaty, spirited throwdown is all the more promising considering that Eddie is just 24 years old. Damn!

You’ll hear this and other rigs on his new album, “Little Black Flies,” which we review in the November issue!