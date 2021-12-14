Have Guitar Will Travel 063 – Brendan Byrnes

Host James Patrick Regan welcomes guitarist/composer Brendan Byrnes to the latest episode of “Have Guitar Will Travel.” Brendan is a microtonal player who grew up in the Bay Area and attended Berklee College of Music, then moved to Chicago, where he played in The MDR with drummer Matt Walker. They discuss his new album, “2227,” and dig into the details of microtonal playing, his gear, and his work composing for film, TV, and other media.

