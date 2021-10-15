DryBell Musical Electronic Laboratory has been kicking out great pedals for a few year, with clients like Mike Landau, John Mayer, Steve Stevens, and Joe Perry, to name a few.

Designed and made in Croatia, DryBell’s Unit67 is an 1176-style compressor, EQ, and Rangemaster-style boost designed to help guitarists push their amplifiers to tonal splendor. Its Boost knob controls the level, while mini switches boost or cut frequencies, and a Sustain knob produces dry or compressed sounds. The EQ and multi-flavored boost add up to 22.4 dB.

The Unit67’s separate sections are engineered to work as a team, thickening signal with grit, sustain, and natural attack. Combining the EQ and Boost offers a maximum of 41 dB in the midrange spectrum. Dialed in while testing, the DryBell added sizzle to rhythm parts and turned lead guitar sounds into arena-rockin’ idolatry. Single-coil players will dig the chime and punch while Brit-rock humbucker players will get a kick out of mutant Rangemaster tones. Upscale bark is available, but the EQ section also enables scooped goodness and lots of colorful contours.

The DryBell Unit67 adds just the right amount of magic sauce to push a rig to the next level. Powered by a nine-volt adapter, it’s addictive, too; you’ll find it wants to be “on” all the time.

This article originally appeared in VG April 2021 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.