Iron Maiden And Metallica Vinyl Giveaway

Enter for a chance to win either Iron Maiden’s Senjutsu or Metallica’s The Black Album remastered on vinyl – two winners will be drawn.
Iron Maiden – Senjutsu 3LP Black Vinyl
Iron Maiden’s 17th studio album Senjutsu comes out on September 3rd. With a running time of just under 82 minutes, it will be a double CD / triple vinyl. Deluxe heavyweight 180G Triple Black Vinyl.
1. Senjutsu (Smith/Harris) 8:20
2. Stratego (Gers/Harris) 4:59
3. The Writing On The Wall (Smith/Dickinson) 6:13
4. Lost In A Lost World (Harris) 9:31
5. Days Of Future Past (Smith/Dickinson) 4:03
6. The Time Machine (Gers/Harris) 7:09
7. Darkest Hour (Smith/Dickinson) 7:20
8. Death Of The Celts (Harris) 10:20
9. The Parchment (Harris) 12:39
10. Hell On Earth (Harris) 11:19
Metallica – The Black Album Remastered
It’s finally here! Metallica’s eponymous album, better known as The Black Album, is remastered and will be available everywhere on September 10th. The Black Album is one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed records of all time, with global sales of over 35 million, and contains a series of unrelenting singles, “Enter Sandman,” “The Unforgiven”, “Nothing Else Matters,” “Wherever I May Roam,” and “Sad But True.” Remastered by Bob Ludwig at Gateway Mastering and overseen by executive producer Greg Fidelman. Remastered edition of Metallica on double-LP 180-gram vinyl. Includes an MP3 download card.
