Smith/Kotzen and Royal Blood LP Package Giveaway

Enter for your chance to win the new Smith/Kotzen LP, T-shirt, and signed print, along with the latest vinyl release from Royal Blood, both courtesy of Warner Music Group. There’s also a Stagehand Tech Kit and Mini Multi Tool from Groovetech Tools.

Warner Music Group Package

Smith/Kotzen Recorded on the Turks & Caicos Islands in February 2020, produced by Richie and Adrian and mixed by Kevin “Caveman” Shirley, this nine track opus is a consummate collaboration between these two highly respected musicians who co-wrote all the songs and also share lead vocals and trade off on guitar and bass duties throughout the record.

Exploding with powerful melodies & harmonies, the album embodies the spirited attitude of 70’s classic rock with a melting-pot of influences ranging from blues, hard rock, traditional R&B and more, blending the pair’s backgrounds and life experiences to result in a thoroughly contemporary sound.

The record features special guest performances by Adrian’s fellow Iron Maiden bandmate Nicko McBrain on drums for the track Solar Fire, and Richie’s longstanding friend and touring partner Tal Bergman on drums for You Don’t Know Me, I Wanna Stay and ‘Til Tomorrow, with Richie picking up the sticks on the other five songs.

Royal Blood In the space of just two albums, Royal Blood have ascended to become one of the world’s biggest and most vital rock bands. The Brighton duo have scored two UK #1 albums – their self-titled double-Platinum debut from 2014 and 2017’s How Did We Get So Dark? – in the process selling 2 million albums worldwide. Their acclaim has included the BRIT Award for Best British Group plus further accolades at the NME and Kerrang! Awards as well as a Mercury Prize nomination. What’s more, they’ve made a major international impact, hitting the Top 10 in a further seven territories and peaking at #2 on the US Alternative Album chart. Further US success has included three #1 hits at Rock Radio and four Top 20 hits at Alternative Radio. Pitchfork raved about their album debut and proclaimed, “This Brighton bass and drums duo have swiftly become the most universally deified emergent UK rock band in years. Royal Blood are, for many Britons, not just The Only Band That Matters, but The Only Band, period.”

GrooveTech Package

Mini-Multi™ Guitar/Bass Multi-Tool At less than three inches long, the Mini-Multi is the world’s smallest multi-tool for guitar and bass! Some players don’t always adjust truss rods, so we removed those sizes (don’t worry, our popular GTMLT1 Multi-Tool covers them) and took a deep-dive into sizes needed for tremolo systems as well as action, pickup height, and other basic work. It includes hex wrenches, screwdrivers, precision ruler, and a super-handy bottle opener for those important moments when you need it. Like all our products, both inch and metric sizes are provided for fit on virtually all makes and models of guitars and basses. Tools are pro-grade and absolutely dependable.

Stagehand Guitar/Bass Tech Kit Our GrooveTech series kits are the ultimate for guitar and bass players, but weren’t designed to be very portable. The Stagehand kit addresses this, with no loss in capability and at a modest price to boot! Central to the concept is a 19-piece magnetic bit set and screwdriver-style bit holder, with both inch and metric hex wrenches, screwdrivers, and sockets to handle virtually any make and model of guitar or bass. A capo and 15-blade thickness gauge permit neck measurement, which is essential to proper truss rod adjustment. Also included are our venerable GrooveTech string cutters, precision ruler, and a string winder. Everything fits into an uber-compact pouch that’s ready to hit the road.





Deadline is June 30, 2021.

Complete the survey below to enter giveaway. One entry per customer, any double entries will be automatically disqualified.

Complete the survey below to enter giveaway. Name * First Last

Email Address *

Mailing Address * Required when entering VG Giveaways in order for our shipping department to get the prize to its winner ASAP. Thank you for your cooperation. Street Address Address Line 2 City State / Province / Region ZIP / Postal Code Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Costa Rica Côte d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Greece Greenland Grenada Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Mauritania Mauritius Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Sudan, South Suriname Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Venezuela Vietnam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Country

Are you currently a Vintage Guitar magazine subscriber? If not, watch for one special offer in your e-mail. * Yes, I am a subscriber. No, I am not a subscriber.

Would you like to receive VG Overdrive (our guitar filled e-newsletter), and other offers from Vintage Guitar magazine and our sponsors? * Yes No



VG Super Pickup Giveaway rules: One entry per customer. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Pickup prize sets determined by sponsors. Deadline for entries is June 30, 2021. Winners will be drawn at random. Vintage Guitar reserves the right to identify winners in all VG media.

See previous winners!!

*ELIGIBILITY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

One entry per customer. Winners will be drawn at random. Prizes are not transferable or assignable and they are not redeemable for cash. All winners outside the continental United States are responsible for shipping costs. All winners are responsible for the payment of any and all taxes and/or licenses and/or other related local, State, Federal fees that may apply to such winnings. Taxes on prizes are solely the responsibility of the winners. Vintage Guitar magazine reserves the right to replace the advertised prize(s) with a prize of equal or greater value if the advertised prize(s) is/are no longer available. Vintage Guitar reserves the right to identify winners in all VG media.