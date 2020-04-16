Gator Responds to Critical Demand for Masks

Will Sell and Donate Masks with Filters to Those in Need

TAMPA, FL – Gator Co. is leveraging its sewn goods design and manufacturing abilities to help those in need. The global manufacturing brand is answering the call for more masks with a line of fabric masks that include a pocket for replaceable filters and music-themed designs.

The masks and filters will be available for retail and online sales with sales proceeds going towards the donation of masks and filters to those in need.

The masks and filters will be made in and distributed from the U.S. “The demand for masks is very serious,” said Crystal Morris, Founder & CEO of Gator Co. “I read the media reports and researched ways we can help with the mask shortage. We needed to respond, and we have the capabilities to make a positive impact. And we wanted to stick to our music roots with a few fun music patterns. We’re excited to be able to help in any way as we all rally to get through this.

The masks are made from cotton fabric for comfort with adjustable straps for a secure fit. Each mask will be sold with a felt replacement filter cut to fit inside the mask. Five patterns are available now, including two music-themed patterns (pictured right). Package also includes die-cut instructions to make your own replaceable filters. Felt replacement filters are also for sale in three-packs.

Product Features:

Machine-washable and reusable

100% cotton outer layer

Organic cotton jersey knit inner layer

Pocket to hold replaceable filter

Adjustable straps for secure fit

Felt replacement filter

Instructions to make replaceable filters

Available online: https://shop.gatorco.com/masks/