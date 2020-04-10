Ramble FX sales raise money for COVID-19 response

April 10, 2020. Ramble FX has announced that 40% of all direct sales up to $5,000 will be donated to the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Clinical Fund. The sale of all Twin Bender, Marvel Drive, and Kismet effect pedals and accessories will contribute to the Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 testing capability and availability as well as general COVID-19 response. Full details are available at www.ramblefx.com/covid-19

