Cort Stays on Cutting Edge of Comfort with Gold-Edge LE Acoustic-Electric

The Cort Gold Series of acoustic-electric guitars was designed with a total focus on sound, but with the introduction of the Gold-Edge LE, Cort is proud to be pushing the limits on ergonomics and playability. Cort’s new “triple bevel cut” system is the new gold standard of comfort, providing the right amount of angle and depth for each bevel cut on three different strategic areas of the Grand Auditorium, Venetian-cutaway body. The result is an acoustic that’s never been more comfortable to play and, thanks to the use of master-grade tonewoods, has never sounded so good.

The Gold-Edge LE is the true golden result of tradition and innovation. Decades of technological advancements and guitar-building knowledge sparked Cort’s development of the new triple bevel cut system. Carefully calculated bevel cuts have been applied to three strategic areas—armrest, cutaway, and ribrest—ensuring that areas of contact with the player’s body are as ergonomically shaped as possible. The bevels are meticulously laid out to retain the acoustic properties of the body.

Like other guitars in the Gold Series, the Gold-Edge LE has a solid Sitka spruce top that’s been treated through Cort’s special ATV (Aged to Vintage) torrefication process, which unleashes the holy grail of tonal quality that’s typically missing from new instruments. Underneath the top surface, the hand-scalloped X-bracing maximizes resonance as well as balance. The high-tech, sonically enhanced finish on the Natural Glossy body is strong and resistant to scratches, yet lightweight to improve the guitar’s natural acoustic resonance for a full-bodied and rich tone. Black binding with triple-ply purfling unites the body materials with sophistication.

Fitting for a Limited Edition guitar, the back and sides of the Gold-Edge LE are made of solid master-grade flamed myrtlewood for a bright yet smooth and warm sound. Myrtlewood’s figuring gets better and better with higher grades, and Cort has selected the highest grade possible for the Gold-Edge LE. The tonal wood balances clarity and power while emphasizing the high-mids for excellent articulation.

Cort keeps the Gold-Edge LE’s electronics simple yet effective. The L.R. Baggs® Anthem pickup/preamp system delivers the pure acoustic vibrations of the instrument to the amplifier and PA without any coloration. Minimalistic controls subdue unneeded feedback easily and effectively, and do not interfere with the instrument’s natural appearance.

The Gold-Edge LE’s high-density ebony bridge pins are yet another upgrade to keep the fundamental acoustic sound focused and tight. They provide greater sonic projection than plastic and enhance the transfer of the string vibrations throughout the soundboard top, body, and neck. The connection between a guitar’s neck and body is another key factor in achieving great sound. In the Gold Series, Cort starts with a tight-fitting traditional dovetail neck joint and reinforces it by adding a bolt. This DoubleLock neck joint maximizes the transfer of tone and enhances resonance. The Gold-Edge LE’s mahogany neck is also reinforced with two pieces of walnut for added rigidity and stability using two special inserts.

While there are many types of woods that can be used for the fingerboard, none compare to the jet-black beauty and slick smoothness of ebony used for the Gold-Edge LE’s 20 frets (25.3-inch scale). Genuine bone nut (1 ¾-inch) and saddle as well as Grover® vintage machine heads assist with tuning stability.

With the Gold-Edge LE, comfort and luxury are well within reach at MSRP $1199.99. An exclusive deluxe soft-side case is included. Learn more at www.cortguitars.com.

