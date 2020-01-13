A TONAL DREAM MACHINE.

New York, NY. (January, 13 2020) – Introducing the Deluxe Bedford SH, a three-pickup, semi-hollow spin the offset Bedford. Featuring a sleek, modern f-hole design on the upper bout, the Bedford SH integrates a warm acoustic element into its three-pickup electronics configuration. The combination of two Seymour Duncan Five-Two’s in the neck and middle positions followed by a Seymour Duncan SM-1b mini-humbucker in the bridge creates a full-bodied tonal profile, while a 5-way blade makes tone selection simple.

On the Rose Gold option, a player-friendly six-point Wilkinson tremolo offers waves of vibrato.

Available in Limited Edition finishes—Matte Black, Matte Wine and Matte Rose Gold—only 50 pieces each, worldwide.

Available at dealers on January 16th.