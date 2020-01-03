VG Super Pickup Giveaway

Win Big! 10 Sets! 10 Winners!
By Vintage Guitar
1788

Win a set of pickups from one of these sponsors:









Complete the survey below to enter giveaway.
  • Required when entering VG Giveaways in order for our shipping department to get the prize to its winner ASAP. Thank you for your cooperation.

  • VG Super Pickup Giveaway rules: One entry per customer. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Pickup prize sets determined by sponsors. Deadline for entries is February 21, 2020. Winners will be drawn at random. Vintage Guitar reserves the right to identify winners in all VG media.