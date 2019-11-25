SonoTone Introduces Symphonic Series Premium Acoustic Guitar Strings

Allston, Massachusetts, November 22 2019 — SonoTone, the Massachusetts-based manufacturer of boutique, premium guitar strings, has debuted its Symphonic series of acoustic guitar strings, offering serious musicians, hobbyist players and vintage guitar collectors the opportunity to outfit their new, used or vintage instruments with strings formulated to enhance any acoustic guitar.

Now the string of choice for professional guitar players like Camilo Velandia, in addition to a growing legion of professional and amateur musicians, vintage instrument collectors and tone aficionados, SonoTone Symphonic series strings will project a sound that is purer, warmer and more harmonically rich — with fewer partial tones than acoustic strings made by larger manufacturers — producing brilliant, balanced acoustic guitar tone.

In addition to improving an acoustic guitar’s overall sound, players will feel the difference as soon as SonoTone Symphonic series strings have settled in to the guitar. Made with the highest-quality materials available, SonoTone premium strings feature a precision hex core and an ultra phosphor bronze wrap for improved tactile responsiveness. So, whether players use SonoTone Symphonic series acoustic guitar strings for strumming cowboy chords, soloing up and down the fretboard, playing fingerstyle, or all of the above, SonoTone Symphonic series strings remain pliable and vibrant for the entire duration each string-set’s lifespan.

Now available directly from www.sono-tone.com in the U.S. and in select European countries through Fulfillment by Amazon, as well as in Japan through the manufacturer’s distribution partner, SonoTone Symphonic series acoustic guitar strings are available in three gauge sets (11-50, 12-43, 13-56) for $18.99 each.

Sound as Grand as a Symphony Orchestra

The SonoTone Symphonic series represents the culmination of over three years of experimentation with various materials and manufacturing techniques by SonoTone founder P.K. Pandey. Having spent more than 25 years on a quest for impeccable tone, both as a studio recording engineer and A/V systems design/build engineer, Pandey’s journey eventually led him to reconsider the fundamental medium and point-of-contact between the player and the guitar, the material source of the instrument’s “voice” — the taut, vibrating metal wires fastened to the bridge on one end and to the headstock on the other — i.e., the guitar strings.

Starting from this fundamental level, Pandey tested different metals, amalgams, and manufacturing processes until he eventually found the hard-won formula, known only to him, which at last recreated the vintage tone and feel of the guitars he remembered playing as a kid.

Unlike many contemporary, machine-made strings produced in bulk quantities outside the U.S. at mass-market, commodity prices, SonoTone Symphonic strings use only the highest-quality materials available, with additional measures taken throughout the manufacturing process to optimize string behavior, playability, tuning stability and longevity — without using any coatings, so that only the pure elements that make up the string-wire ring out, unencumbered, through the entire body of the guitar.

To find out how SonoTone Symphonic series strings will enhance the sound of your own new, used or vintage instrument, please visit www.sono-tone.com for more information.