MARTIN GUITAR HELPS ROCK THE VOTE

NAZARETH, Pa. – November 18, 2019 – C. F. Martin & Co.® (Martin Guitar) and artist Robert F. Goetzl have collaborated

with David Crosby to produce a special-edition art guitar aimed at encouraging young people to actively participate in the

nation’s election system.



Martin Guitar and David Crosby have a relationship that spans more than

50 years. CSN played Martin Dreadnoughts at the historic 1969 Woodstock

festival, and Crosby continues to tour with his Signature Edition Martins in

2019. Chris Martin has long been inspired by Crosby’s advocacy and

enthusiasm for encouraging people to vote in our federal, state, and local

elections.

“My hope is that this guitar will inspire people to register to vote and exercise this fundamental and important right,”

said Chris Martin, Chairman and CEO of C. F. Martin & Co.

“We are thrilled to team up with Martin Guitar to encourage young musicians and their fans to get involved in our civic

process,” said Carolyn DeWitt, President and Executive Director at Rock the Vote. “As we approach 2020, a lot of

important issues are being discussed, and it is essential that young people make their voices heard.”

About the D-16E Rock the Vote Special Edition

This 16 Series Dreadnought guitar, with custom artwork by Robert F. Goetzl, is crafted with satin-finished sycamore back

and sides for clear and transparent overtones with a punchy response, and a Sitka spruce gloss top for balanced tone and

projection. It includes a high-performance neck taper for ease of playability up and down the fretboard, and it comes

equipped with Fishman® Matrix VT Enhance™ NT2 electronics. The D-16E Rock the Vote Special Edition is strung with

Martin Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 light gauge strings. To learn more, please visit www.martinguitar.com/new.

About Rock the Vote

Rock the Vote is a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of young people. For over 25 years,

Rock the Vote has revolutionized the way we use pop culture, music, art, and technology to engage young people in

politics and build our collective power.

Rock the Vote has registered and turned out millions of young voters on campuses, in communities, and online. They’ve

successfully fought for — and defended — voting rights and increased access to democracy. They’ve raised awareness

and campaigned for issues that impact the lives of young people. They’ve pioneered innovative ways to make registration

and voting work for the younger generation, and built open-source technology to empower other organizations, too.

To learn more, visit www.rockthevote.org.

About Martin Guitars and Strings

C. F. Martin & Co.® has been Inspiring Musicians Worldwide® for nearly two centuries with their superior guitar and string

products. Martin guitars and strings remain the choice for musicians around the world for their unrivaled quality,

craftsmanship, and tone. Throughout the company’s long history, Martin products can be seen and heard across all

genres of music and in all segments of pop culture, from concert and theater stages to television and movies.

Martin maintains an unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible manufacturing practices

and is the first company in the Musical Instruments Industry to receive B CorpTM certification. Martin continually drives

the guitar and strings markets forward, introducing innovative features that have become standards across the industry,

including the introduction of X-bracing, the 14-fret guitar, the “Dreadnought” size guitar, the first high-tensile strength

steel-string core wire, and the groundbreaking, new Martin Authentic Acoustic strings line, which offers unmatched

stability, tone, comfort, and longevity.

