Jeff Lynne’s ELO- Wembley or Bust

After several decades on hiatus, the Electric Light Orchestra – now known as Jeff Lynne’s ELO – is revving up again and will tour the U.S. this year. The 13-piece lineup also found its way to Wembley Stadium last summer and cut this rollicking two-CD live set.

Though Lynne is the only original member, it’s hard not to be swept away by the nostalgic, Beatleque melodies and arrangements of these 23 cuts. There are wall-to-wall hits, including “Evil Woman,” “Livin’ Thing,” and Jeff’s ode to George Martin-style arranging, “Mr. Blue Sky.” The sing-along “All Over The World” has become one of ELO’s best-loved hits and it’s well rendered here. We also get a rollicking “Handle With Care,” the Traveling Wilburys classic.

Throughout the show, Lynne plays a Gibson Les Paul or Hummingbird, with Mike Stevens adding rock-solid rhythm. “Do Ya” is framed around Jeff’s power-chord riff and, no question, he knows better than anyone how to create a memorable hook with guitar. The man doesn’t play many solos, but can crank out Chuck Berry double stops as well as anyone – the blistering show-closer of “Roll Over Beethoven” is ferocious proof.

In all, this set happily lets us know the ELO saga isn’t over yet.

