GRETSCH® HONORS STEVE WARINER WITH SIGNATURE NASHVILLE® GENTLEMAN



Scottsdale, Ariz. (July 17, 2019) — Gretsch is excited to celebrate the incredible talents of revered country musician Steve Wariner with the G6120T-SW STEVE WARINER SIGNATURE NASHVILLE® GENTLEMAN WITH BIGSBY® model.

“I have wonderful memories of standing, drooling over the row of beautiful Gretsch guitars at Vic Zinn music store as a kid,” said Wariner. “Owning one was a huge dream —having your very own signature model, the Nashville Gentleman, is that very dream coming true and more. Believe me, I understand the rich history of this guitar company. I’m humbled and proud to be alongside the likes of Duane Eddy, Malcolm Young, Brian Setzer and of course my mentor, Chet Atkins, to mention a few.”

A Grand Ole Opry and Kentucky Music Hall of Fame Member, Wariner is also one of five guitar players in the world to be given the “Certified Guitar Player” award by the legendary “Country Gentleman” himself, Chet Atkins. During his illustrious career, the four-time Grammy-award winning artist has released 19 studio albums spawning more than 50 charted Billboard singles including 14 No. 1 hits, plus songwriting hits such as Garth Brooks’ “Long Neck Bottle” and Keith Urban’s “Where the Blacktop Ends.”

Wariner’s new state-of-the-art signature instrument packs Gretsch style with plenty of twang in honor of the man who inspired it.

The single-cutaway hollow body combines with TV Jones® TV Classic Plus neck pickup and a TV Jones® Paul Yandell Duo-Tron bridge pickup for that classic powerful and big-body Gretsch sound. Paired together specially for this model, these pickups deliver articulated notes with a slightly rounder top-end and a touch more output. Designed with finger-picking styles in mind, the Duo-Tron never loses the character of the treble strings, resulting in fuller, bolder tone that is more rounded and focused.

Sonic power of the G6120T can be flexibly harnessed by a master volume and master tone control with a push-pull pot for coil splitting and a three-way toggle switch for even more tonal possibilities.

A smooth 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with classy aged mother of pearl Neo-Classic™ thumbnail inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets sit atop the aged white bound maple neck with a standard “U”-shaped profile and 25.5” scale length. A Bigsby® B6GP String-Thru tailpiece adds personality to playing, while the pinned vintage-style Tru-Arc™ brass rocking bar bridge and brass nut provide incredible tuning stability, allowing the notes to ring bright strum after strum.

Dressed in a Magic Black finish, this musical treasure is also decked in classic Gretsch style— shiny gold G-arrow control knobs and matching hardware, aged white binding with black and white purfling, and a gold plexi pickguard with black Gretsch logo and signpost graphic featuring Wariner’s signature.

“This guitar has taken nearly two years to design and bring to life,” shared Wariner. “I know I’m picky, but I believe great things are worth waiting for. Jeff Senn and Ryan Wariner certainly had a big, big hand in the design and appointments. That’s what makes this a serious player’s guitar — from the unique coil-splitting pickups to the dazzling Magic Black finish. This guitar is so versatile — easily transitions from the fingerpicking to more crunching rock or alternative styles.

“I’m absolutely confident with all these appointments, this guitar will blow away not only the finger pickers, but also the more crunchin’ rock or alternative player.”

Watch Wariner debut his guitar in an exclusive new Gretsch video here. https://blog.gretschguitars.com/2019/07/a-dream-comes-true-for-steve-wariner-with-his-new-signature-gretsch-model/

