JHS Pink Panther

To mark the 10th anniversary of its original Pink Panther delay, JHS has created an updated edition that packs a plethora of cool appointments in an attractive box.

Modeled after the sounds of the old DOD DFX9, Boss DD-5, and Ibanez DE7, the new Pink Panther not only delivers the crisp flexibility of a digital delay, but a fine impersonation of a cozy tape echo.

Among the many features making the new Pink Panther such an adaptable delay are subdivisions, modulation, tap tempo, and up to a full second of delay. A side switch for Digital and Tape modes yields endless pristine repeats and warm, saturated compression. Global controls include a Time knob to adjust the speed of the repeats, a Mix knob to control the level of the effect, and a Modulation toggle with two choices of modulation as well as an Off setting.

But JHS didn’t stop there. The Ratio knob lets the user choose from several subdivisions – quarter notes, dotted-eighths, eighths, or triplets – while the Repeat knob controls the number of echoes, and the Dark knob brightens or darkens the signal. The pedal, which powers up with a 9-volt adapter, also has a Tap Tempo button.

But the proof is in the signal chain, and the Pink Panther indeed packs all the sounds promised by the many controls on this small, rock-solid package. Plugged into a Fender blackface combo, position one on the Modulation toggle yielded subtle shimmery chorus, while position two added warbling psychedelia. The Digital/Tape switch would prove extremely helpful, nailing everything from those U2 tribute band needs to full-blown rockabilly by emulating vintage-sounding slap-back tape echo.

Overall, the new Pink Panther’s ease of use makes it a delight for the compulsive knob turner, serving up the best of both worlds: the punch and fidelity of a digital delay and the plush earthiness of analog counterparts.

This article originally appeared in VG February 2018 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.