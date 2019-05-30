Teaming with Rupert Neve, Bogner Amplification has developed a line of pedals based on its renowned amp channels. One result, the Oxford Fuzz, is a smooth and highly refined fuzz with unmistakable tone and feel.

Housed in a sleek die-cast chassis with top hat-style knobs and chassis-mounted pots and switches, the Oxford’s insides are loaded – a Neve-designed transformer, double-sided (and gold-plated) printed circuit boards, German WIMA capacitors, Japanese Nichicon capacitors, gold-plated relays, and Carling switches. Controls include a true-bypass footswitch with large LED, three-position Fuzz Mode toggle, two-position Gain toggle, and knobs for master Volume, Tone, and Fuzz. Hookups include 1/4″ input and output jacks and a nine-volt power jack (internal battery option). Ferrosilicon transistors ensure consistent performance.

Clearly, Bogner invested a lot of thought in the details of the Oxford Fuzz. So how do they all come together? To find out, we unshelved a Fender Blues Junior 1×12 and a Les Paul Standard with Burstbucker pickups.

The Oxford produces a smooth fuzz with a thick and harmonically rich tone with a surprising amount of touch-sensitivity. Even with an over-the-top grainy fuzz dialed in, the pedal maintains a buttery tone – clear and complex, thanks no doubt to the Neve transformer. Between the three-way Fuzz Mode switch, two-way Gain, and Tone control, the user can access a huge variety of fuzz/overdrive tones, from organic and mild transistor ’60s overdrive to out-of-control sustaining fuzz.

With its quality build and thoughtful componentry, the Bogner Oxford Fuzz will raise the grade of most any guitar setup.

This article originally appeared in VG January 2018 issue.