Gretsch G2420T Streamliner

Want to rock like they did back in the glory days, but don’t have pockets deep enough for a top-line Gretsch hollowbody? Strap on one of the new G2420T Streamliners and turn it up.

Ideal entry-level Gretsches, the line offers Cadillac looks at a price a back-alley garage-rocker can afford. And the sonic capabilities are jacked up to match, with updated electronics and a more-modern sound.

At the heart of the newly spec’d Streamliner Collection is the company’s new Broad’Tron humbucking pickup, designed to echo the vintage Filter’Tron that was one source of that famed Gretsch sound. And true to the legend, the Broad’Tron has a wonderfully chimey sound – clear and bright, but with bite to its growl.

The Streamliner Collection includes the G2420 hollowbodies with a 2.75″-thick body and the choice of a Bigsby or Chromatic II tailpiece. The line also features two models with thin center blocks – the G2622 and G2655.

Similar in shape and size to a 6120, the body of the G2420 is made of arched laminated maple supported by a sound post. The neck is built for speed, with a 12″ radius and thin-U design topped by a rosewood fretboard and 22 medium jumbo frets.

The controls match an early 6120, with a three-way toggle for pickup selection and Volume knobs for each pickup as well as Master Tone and Volume knobs. Classic Gretsch.

Plug it into a tweed Deluxe and you quickly hear that sound. The Broad’Trons boast a hefty bottom-end and pristine highs, but with a solid midrange. Make it purr with a warm tone from the neck pickup or switch to the bridge and really make it roar. Simply put, this is an incredible amount of guitar for the money.

This article originally appeared in VG December 2017 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.