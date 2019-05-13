Have Guitar Will Travel – 001 Billy Rowe

Billy Rowe is the guitarist/co-founder of Jetboy, which rose to prominence in the mid ’80s while touring with some of the biggest bands of the era. Tinkering with guitars led to starting his company, Rock N’ Roll Relics. James and Billy talk music, guitars, the ’80s crash, and the state of music.

Each episode is available on both Apple Podcast and Stitcher!

Have Guitar Will Travel, hosted by James Patrick Regan, otherwise known as Jimmy from the Deadlies, is presented by Vintage Guitar magazine, the destination for guitar enthusiasts. Podcast episodes feature guitar players, builders, dealers and more – all with great experiences to share! Find all podcasts at www.vintageguitar.com/category/podcasts.