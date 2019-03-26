Giveaway #171

By Vintage Guitar

Be 1 of 2 to win an autographed edition of “Into The Light” valued at $50!

Ace music photographer and VG contributor Jérôme Brunet often shoots images contrary to convention, aiming his camera directly into the light. The results – as collected into this 20-year retrospective – are stunning.

The large-format book features stellar reproduction of over 130 of Brunet’s images of rock and blues legends including Steve Miller, Eric Clapton, Slash, Tom Petty, Aretha Franklin, the Stones, Santana, and many more. The images run the gamut from grandiose concert shots radiant with light to intimate backstage or up-close portraits. The cover shot of B.B. King at the Fox Theatre may be worth the cover price alone.

He offers a standard edition as well as a slipcased deluxe edition, which features a signed and numbered print of that glorious B.B. shot. And a portion of the proceeds go to the Pinetop Perkins Foundation to support young musicians. Signed Regular & Deluxe Edition copies are available at: www.IntoTheLight.photo

Book features 208 pages, 9.5″ x 13″ inches in size and printed on heavyweight fine art matte paper.

For more info go to www.jeromebrunet.com, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Complete the survey below to enter giveaway.

  • Mailing address is required when entering VG Giveaways in order for our shipping department to get the prize to its winner ASAP. Thank you for your cooperation.

  • See previous winners → *VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. One entry per customer. Winners will be drawn at random. Prizes are not transferable or assignable and they are not redeemable for cash. All winners outside the continental United States are responsible for shipping costs. All winners are responsible for the payment of any and all taxes and/or licenses and/or other related local, State, Federal fees that may apply to such winnings. Taxes on prizes are solely the responsibility of the winners. Vintage Guitar magazine reserves the right to replace the advertised prize(s) with a prize of equal or greater value if the advertised prize(s) is/are no longer available. Vintage Guitar reserves the right to identify winners in all VG media.