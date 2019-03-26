Giveaway #170

Enter to win a Guyatone Auto Wah pedal valued at $175!
The new Guyatone Auto Wah is here. The FIRST Guyatone pedal designed in Japan and built in the USA. Building from the success of our past Wah Rocker, the WR6 is the next to inherit the great Guyatone name.
Designed by world-renown engineer, Toshihiko Torii, the WR6 features a circuit to allow both Bass and Guitar effects. Features Neutrik jacks, DeMont Smooth-Click footswitch and aluminum knobs and accepts 9v battery or 3.5, center negative 9v power adapter.