Think “punk rock,” and for many, the Sex Pistols immediately come to mind. While their image and shenanigans may have grabbed headlines, the band created some of the genre’s most-enduring anthems (“God Save the Queen,” “Anarchy in the UK,” “Pretty Vacant”) and a near-perfect album (1977’s Never Mind the Bollocks… Here’s the Sex Pistols), while inspiring legions of artists. Despite ups and downs over the years, guitarist Steve Jones is alive and well, as evidenced by his popular radio show, “Jonesy’s Jukebox,” and a new autobiography, Lonely Boy: Tales of a Sex Pistol.

Your cream-colored Les Paul from the Sex Pistols days has a bit of its own notoriety.

It used to belong to Sylvain Sylvain, from New York Dolls. I think he got it at Manny’s, on 48th Street in New York. Malcolm McLaren managed the Dolls for, like, 10 minutes, and he acquired it, then brought it back from New York and gave it to me. I think it was a ’74 model.

Were the famous decals on it before you acquired it?

Yeah, they were already on it.

Do you still own it?

No, it went to the wayside like everything else – in a drug haze. There was a guy managing the Professionals (Jones’ early-’80s/post-Pistols group) and it ended up with him, along with my amp. He claimed it was money owed to him, which is suspect. When the band went to go back to England, I decided to stay in New York and all the equipment went back there. I didn’t go back for like, 12 years. I guess the manager sold it to somebody.

Is it true you built your instrument and amp collection early on by stealing from other bands?

Yes. I was a kleptomaniac – I couldn’t help it. Various ways of stealing. I’d steal from the front window of guitar shops… steal guitars and equipment by following a band home after they just did a gig and would be too tired to unload their van. I’d steal the van. Whatever means necessary. It wasn’t even about the equipment; I was addicted to stealing. At The Spiders’ farewell concert, they left the equipment at a the Hammersmith Odeon, in London. I was 15 or 16 and knew that place like the back of my hand, and after the first night they left the equipment up, so I decided to get a little van, go back, get onstage, and snip a bunch of microphones, a bass cab, and a bunch of cymbals.

The song “Anarchy in the UK,” is that one of few Pistols songs that has a guitar solo.

There are other tracks that have guitar solos. “Problems” has a good, long guitar solo. There are a few. It’s got two little sections in “Anarchy,” where there’s two little moments. I would barely say they were guitar solos – they’re just like parts more than anything else. But “Anarchy” was the only track that actually had a foot pedal on it – it has a Phase 90 on it. I had it worked out before we recorded it because we used to play it live.

Which guitars and amps do you play nowadays?

I play a lot of Flying Vs and Marshall 800s, with some pedals. I got four Flying Vs from Gibson’s Custom Shop, all with just one pickup. If you take the pickguard off a Flying V, there’s a canal where the wiring goes; I filled them in and made the wire go out the back, so I can play them without pickguards. I filled them in and painted them with a veneer over it, so it’s smooth. I also re-fretted them and put new nuts on them.

What amps do you have these days?

I don’t own one f***ing amp! Whenever I do a gig – I don’t really play much anymore – I tell them to get me an 800 Marshall with a couple of cabinets and I just have a distortion pedal, maybe a wah here and there. But I’m not really a technical guy, ya’ know?

