In this series, Tyler Morris will perform music that inspires him, in a laid-back context using just a guitar and amp – much like the way the songs were written and with a focus on the blues roots that inspired their creation.

Here’s his take on the Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby,” using his Gibson ES-235 through a Revv Generator 7-40 (set to Vintage Crunch). Tyler uses a strap by Levy’s Leathers, Stageclix V4 wireless, and custom Dunlop Tortex 1.14 mm picks. Keep up with Tyler HERE!!