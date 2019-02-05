Lee McKinney Signature Headless 6 and 7 string Guitar Models

Kiesel Guitars is excited to once again team up with acclaimed Born of Osiris guitarist Lee McKinney to introduce the new Lee McKinney LM6X & LM7X headless guitars. These guitars combine the aesthetic of the single-cutaway Zeus Series and the double-cutaway Osiris Series in one complete instrument, ideally suited for any genre of playing, and spec’d out just the way Lee likes them.

The LM6X and LM7X are offered with a limited number of Custom Shop options, but they’re loaded with standard features, including a chambered swamp ash body with maple neck, 4A flamed maple top, stainless steel jumbo frets and Kiesel-designed Hipshot tremolo.

The LM headless series come equipped with our new Lee McKinney Illusionist bridge pickup, Kiesel Lithium neck pickup, and acoustic bridge saddles. Electronics consist of a volume control for the humbuckers, volume control for the acoustic saddles, with a mini-toggle switch for selecting humbuckers, acoustic or both, and a 5-way blade selector for selecting different humbucker coils.

Head over to KieselGuitars.com today, and design and order your new Lee McKinney LM6X or LM7X headless guitar