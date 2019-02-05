Teisco Pedals

SINGAPORE & ANAHEIM, USA

After unveiling three eye-catching pedal prototypes last year, Teisco kicks off 2019 with its pedal trio ready to hit the market. These pedals represent a fresh sonic and visual take on your favorite stompboxes, with boutique quality at accessible price points. Get ready to stomp on the Teisco Delay, Teisco Fuzz and Teisco Boost. The trio features all-analog circuitry housed in custom enclosures designed from the ground up. The sleek high-gloss designs come in premium zinc alloy housing for extra durability, with a textured base plate for stronger velcro-adhesion. Randall Couvillon, Senior Manager, Channel Sales says “Long-time Teisco lovers and pedalheads alike have been anticipating the release of these pedals since their sneak preview last year. We’re excited to continue Teisco’s legacy of innovation, accessibility and bold designs. Fans and newcomers will not be disappointed.”

DELAY ($149.00): Celebrate everything beloved about analog delays ó dark, warm repeats and the ability to cascade your signal into oblivion. With up to 600ms delay time, a rich Modulation section and a Direct Out for the ultimate tone chasers who want to run wet/dry rigs, the Teisco Delay is a bold step into the world of experimental analog delays.

BOOST ($129.00): The Teisco Boost is loaded with a field-effect transistor (FET) for softer, more organic clipping and can run at 24V via the voltage switch for extra headroom. The EQ profile switch also provides extra tweakability when you need it. Whether you need a tone-enhancing buffer or extra ëoomphí for your drives and amps, the Teisco Boost covers it all.

FUZZ ($129.00): A classic silicon fuzz circuit with a switchable upper octave that takes inspiration from a furry 70s predecessor. Unlock searing lead lines, gnarly textures, synth-like overtones, and every shade in between.