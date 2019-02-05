

The Xotic Super Clean Buffer (SCB) is designed especially with the purist guitar player “plug straight into a great amp” in mind. The SCB is incorporated with a high performance Class A preamplifier built around the famous JRC4558 chip. While it is on the buffer mode, it only uses a discrete circuit for the most open and wide spectrum tone. The SCB offers a robust and rich +12dB clean boost. The boost frequency can be selected by an external DIP switch offers a very versatile tone shaping capabilities. No matter if you have an elaborated ìrefrigeratorî rack or only plug into one pedal (and everything in between), the SCB maintains great tone with no loss of excitement and with a very little footprint. The Super Sweet Booster (SSB) offers a dynamic and transparent +20dB clean boost perfectly tuned for transferring the articulation of your guitar playing. The SSB is incorporated with a high performance Class A preamplifier built around the famous JRC4558 chip. The boost frequency can be selected by an external DIP switch offers a very versatile tone shaping capabilities. Premium components have been selected to ensure maximum durability and tone quality throughout the circuit including a super heavy duty foot switch, audio grade capacitors and custom designed potentiometer. There’s no doubt that it’s everybody’s dream to discover “THE TONE” and the SSC + SSB duo gives you the potential of discovering new meaning to your guitar’s sound.

Price: $120 each

Website: xotic.us/effects/sssc

Video: https://youtu.be/ZYAMOegc21U

About Xotic Guitars and Effects: For nearly 20 years, Xotic has been a leading innovator in sound, design, and tone. Founded in 1998 in Los Angeles, California, Xotic manufactures guitars, basses and effects pedals as well as parts and accessories. As an integral part of the music community, Xotic listens to the needs of musicians to create new, useful and innovative products that players love