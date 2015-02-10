Vintage Guitar Giveaway I

Enter for a chance to win a Gretsch G6120 SH valued at more than $4,000! Celebrate the release of Brian Setzer’s new concert CD/Blu-ray, Rockabilly Riot! Osaka Rocka: Live from Japan.

Gretsch Brian Setzer Hot Rod Models are stripped-down and built to Brian’s exacting specs. Now featuring a striking assortment of colors over a flame maple body. The single-cutaway bound hollow body has an arched top, 1959-style trestle bracing and F Holes while the maple neck has a bound ebony fingerboard with Neo-Classic™ “thumbnail” inlays. Other features include dual Brian Setzer “Signature” TV Jones® humbucking pickups, three-position pickup switch, single master volume control, Schaller® locking tuners, pinned Adjusto-Matic™ bridge and Bigsby B6C vibrato tailpiece.

To enter the giveaway, just complete the survey below. One entry per customer, any double entries will be automatically disqualified.

*ELIGIBILITY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

One entry per customer. Winners will be drawn at random. Prizes are not transferable or assignable and they are not redeemable for cash. All winners outside the continental United States are responsible for shipping costs. All winners are responsible for the payment of any and all taxes and/or licenses and/or other related local, State, Federal fees that may apply to such winnings. Taxes on prizes are solely the responsibility of the winners. Vintage Guitar magazine reserves the right to replace the advertised prize(s) with a prize of equal or greater value if the advertised prize(s) is/are no longer available. Vintage Guitar reserves the right to identify winners in all VG media.