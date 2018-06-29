August 2018

Find what’s in this issue, enter the latest exclusive VG contests, or learn the 3 ways to get your Vintage Guitar fix! Don’t forget to check out VG Classifieds and the playlist for this issue of VG on Youtube.

We visit the guitar-laden lair of Maple Byrne, tech/road manager for Emmylou Harris (along with John Prine, Lyle Lovett, Fabulous T-birds, and many others). His 200-plus instruments reflect tastes far more Wandré than Strat! George Gruhn explains the inspiration behind and construction of Fender’s Paisley Red and Blue Flower Teles, Pete Prown takes us inside the Martin factory, Dave Hunter details the pioneering 1936 Supro-Electric set, Willie Moseley examines the Les Paul Signature Bass – a rare bright spot from Gibson’s Norlin era, and Michael Wright tells the story of Leo Fender’s first challenge to his former company, the Music Man Stingray. Be sure to check out this year’s edition of our “Dad’s Day” photos, and our exclusive interviews with players both familiar and fresh. Our “Hit List” reviews point you to the best new guitar music, and you can always trust our choices of VG Approved Gear. You’re sure to enjoy the August issue, available now!

36 Flower-Power Couple

Fender’s Paisley Red and Blue Flower Telecasters

In the spring of ’67, hippies and flower children flocked to Haight-Ashbury. Inspired by the Beat Generation, they celebrated art, music, literature, and spiritualism. Fender paid heed to the movement with these twists on its classic single-cut. | By George Gruhn and Joe Spann

40 Leo’s Post-Boom Shot

The Music Man StingRay

After Leo Fender sold his guitar company to CBS in 1965, most people thought he’d move along, away from guitars. That was not the case, however – not by a long shot. | By Michael Wright

44 Half-and-Half Heritage

The Gibson Les Paul Signature Bass

Gibson’s infamous “Norlin era” is known for diminished quality control and new models that failed to inspire. Not everything was bad, though, as proven by this instrument, introduced in 1973. | By Willie G. Moseley

48 When Amp met Guitar

1936 Supro-Electric Set

New guitar/amp technology is almost always fueled by a few significant builders. So it was when the dream of a louder guitar became a reality in the mid ’30s, exemplified by this humble set from an iconic brand. | By Dave Hunter

88 Dad’s Day 2018: VG’s Annual Ode to Fathers Who Inspire

96 Maple Byrne

Star Roadie, Uber-Collector

For 36 years he has been a tech/road manager for Emmylou Harris and also worked with John Prine, Steve Martin, Lyle Lovett, the Fabulous Thunderbirds, and others. Along the way he has gathered more than 200 instruments, with nary a Strat in sight. | By Dan Forte

104 Pulled Into Nazareth

A Tour of the Martin Guitar Factory

Like a lot of small towns in eastern Pennsylvania, Nazareth has an old-fashioned Main Street and its share of tough charm. On the corner of West Bell Avenue and Sycamore Street lies its best-known treasure – the factory where C.F. Martin and Company has been building stringed instruments for 180 years. | By Pete Prown

14 Reader Mail

18 News and Notes

Yamaha acquires Ampeg; Gibson files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

18 Mason Williams

Classical Creativity

20 Ask Zac

20 Dave Cousins

Crafting With The Strawbs

22 Ethan Brosh

Modern Shred

24 Jack Hickman

Dallas Debutant

26 Michael Allsup

Dog Days Continued

28 Lance Lopez

Tellin’ The Truth

30 Ben Rogers

Twang Down Under

32 Bill Frisell

Alone Again

52 Vintage Guitar Price Guide

82 The VG Guide to Accessories

108 Upcoming Events

122 Classifieds

134 Showcase

136 Builder Profile: Mondell Custom Guitars

144 Readers Gallery

56 The (Way) Back Beat

Euphonic Airwaves | By Peter S. Kohman

64 Fretprints

James Burton | By Wolf Marshall

72 Acousticville

Avoiding Guitar-Break Heartache | By Steven Stone

74 Dan’s Guitar Rx

With a Little Help From My Friends | By Dan Erlewine

78 Shop of Hard Knocks

Make Your Mark | By Will Kelly

114 The VG Hit List

Chuck Berry, Nels Cline, Peter Rowan, Robben Ford, Chris Squire, Steve Hackett, Johnny Hiland, Jerry Garcia, more!

128 VG Approved Gear

Crazy Tube Circuits Starlight Fuzz, Ernie Ball Expression Tremolo, Fishman Loudbox Mini Charge, Black Volt Amplification Crazy Horse 12″, Danelectro 59XT, Phantom Guitarworks Brian Jones, Vertex Steel String Clean Drive, Boss Katana Artist 100, Fender American Original ’60s Jazzmaster/Jaguar, Tech 21 GED-2112

129 Gearin’ Up!

The latest cool new stuff!

