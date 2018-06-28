Gretsch Honors Malcolm Young with Signature Jet

Gretsch has announced the late-2018 launch of the G6131-MY Malcolm Young Signature Jet. An homage to Young’s longtime favorite Jet, The Beast, which he stripped of two pickups and its finish, the new model has “DIY” pickup routes with simulated screw holes, chrome switch plugs, Space-Control bridge with ebony base, and ’60s-style tailpiece. Other features include a thin satin finish, chambered mahogany body, and a high-output TV Jones Power’Tron pickup. It will be available in November. For more, visit gretschguitars.com.

