Ray Cummins' latest lesson changes things up by mixing country, jazz, and blues. He takes a simple chord progression, adds a melody, then bounces between chords and melody, adding a jazz progression on the bridge. Along the way, he shows how to play a few Chet-style licks/endings. Ray is using his Stevie Ray Vaughan signature Strat through his '63 Fender Vibroverb. Keep up with Ray at http://raycummins.com