Casey Deeter Set to Headline JPC Event

John Page Classic is continuing its live-performance series this Saturday, April 7, with rock guitarist Casey Deeter backed by Pittsburgh-based band The Clock Reads.

“Casey is a sensational young guitarist whose skill, instructional tips, gear advice, and natural, unassuming style have resulted in an Instagram audience of over 52,000 highly engaged followers, with some of her posts generating more than a million views,” said Howard Swimmer, founder & CEO of HRS Unlimited, parent company of John Page Classic.

The event begins at 8 p.m. EST on the John Page Classic Facebook page, www.facebook.com/johnpageguitars/.