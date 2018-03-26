Find what’s in this issue, enter the latest exclusive VG contests, or learn the 3 ways to get your Vintage Guitar fix! Don’t forget to check out VG Classifieds and the playlist for this issue of VG on Youtube.

Enjoy Wolf Marshall’s fresh look at the life, career, licks, and influence of country-jazz legend Jimmy Bryant, the very first player to stage a Telecaster! We talk with Wendy Melvoin, whose impressive list of credits includes years backing Prince and other pop luminaries. We delve into the new acoustic collaboration by Stooges guitarist James Williamson and Radio Birdman axe-wielder Deniz Tek, then catch up on the latest music and happenings with Big Head Todd frontman Todd Park Mohr, Primus’ Les Claypool, Jim Campilongo, prog-metaller Al Joseph, former Iggy Pop guitarist Whitey Kirst, and fusion player Rahul Mukerji, then take a look around NAMM.

Our monthly flood of in-depth instrument profiles includes George Gruhn’s look at an 1843 Martin & Coupa, Michael Wright’s “Different Strummer” look at the Westone Pantera Deluxe X350, Dave Hunter’s study of a ’61 Fender Showman, and Willie Moseley’s historical overview of the Pedulla Buzz Bass. Peter S. Kohman extends his study of the Larson Brothers’ work with a look at their Prairie State patents, Dan Erlewine finishes work on a vintage Fender Palomino, and Will Kelly converts a six-string to a budget 12-string! Finally, we offer our usual bountiful assortment of “VG Approved Gear” reviews and “Hit List” music reviews, including examinations of new music by Jimi Hendrix, the Eagles, Black Sabbath, Luther Allison, Wes Montgomery, Lee Roy Parnell, Adrian Legg, Wilco, Ronnie Earl, Carl Verheyen, and others. It’s all in the May issue, available now!

36 Retail Rarity

1843 Martin & Coupa

Key to C.F. Martin’s success in the 1830s was the collaboration with agent-sellers in New York City. Here’s an example from one of the most successful efforts, with rare body size and a host of interesting details. | By George Gruhn and Joe Spann

40 Guitar Lib

The Westone Pantera Deluxe X350

Combining several strands of history, it reminds us how the electric guitar freed builders from constraints like bracing, marquetry, or even the Spanish shape. It all meant guitars could look like anything – from a “frying pan” to this elegant example. | By Michael Wright

44 Fast and Fretless

The Pedulla Buzz Bass

Introduced in 1980, it’s one of the most-enduring examples of an upscale model offered fretless. Created with the input of two notable locals, it all started with a not-insignificant faux pas. | By Willie G. Moseley

48 The Show Must Go On

Fender’s 1961 Showman

When Fender stepped up from the tweed-covered amps of the ’50s to radically redesigned Tolex amps of the ’60s, one of the biggest leaps was in the “piggyback” head-and-cabinet sets. This was the best example of how the company answered the players’ call for a powerful, professional rig. | By Dave Hunter

86 Wendy Melvoin

Beyond Controversy

Her collaborations helped unveil Prince’s world view of humanity using a funkalicious rock band that blended gender, race, and sexual identities. She has since been a sought-after session player with a litany of credits, and today continues the legacy in The Revolution. | By Oscar Jordan

90 James Williamson & Deniz Tek

Stooge Meets a Birdman

When Stooges guitarist James Williamson recently collaborated with Radio Birdman axe-wielder (and Australian Music Hall of Famer) Deniz Tek, they set aside the urge to hammer on Les Pauls and Strats plugged into amps cranked to 10. | By Greg Prato

96 Jimmy Bryant

Country-Jazz Virtuoso

It could only happen in California – the harmonic convergence of a guitar-slinging war hero with a newfangled Fender poised to change the world. But that’s exactly what went down when Leo Fender strode into a cowboy bar on the outskirts of Hollywood one day in 1950. | By Wolf Marshall

first fret

14 Reader Mail

18 News and Notes

McLaughlin Earns Grammy; Tipton Steps Away From Priest Tour; She Rocks Awards; In Memoriam

18 Todd Park Mohr

Steady Base

22 Ask Zac

22 Rahul Mukerji

Indian Fusion Fanatic

24 Les Claypool

Child’s Play

26 Whitey Kirst

Life After Iggy

28 Al Joseph

Prog-Metal Creation

30 Jim Campilongo

Taking Chances With Kindness

32 Bustle & Buzz

NAMM ’18

departments

52 Vintage Guitar Price Guide

82 Effects Spotlight

102 Upcoming Events

116 Vintage Guitar Classifieds

128 Showcase

136 Readers Gallery

columns

56 The (Way) Back Beat

The Rod and the Staff: The Larson Brothers’ Prairie State Patents | By Peter S. Kohman

64 Fretprints

Jimmy Bryant | By Wolf Marshall

70 Q&A With George Gruhn

72 Dan’s Guitar Rx

From Factory to Track: ’66 Fender Palomino Returns to Form, Part 2 | By Dan Erlewine

76 Shop of Hard Knocks

Double the Fun: Six Become 12, DIY-Style | By Will Kelly

reviews

108 The VG Hit List

Jimi Hendrix, the Eagles, Black Sabbath, Luther Allison, Wes Montgomery, Lee Roy Parnell, Adrian Legg, Wilco, Ronnie Earl, Carl Verheyen, Sambora/Orianthi, more!

109 Check This Action

Folk-Rock (And Vice Versa) | By Dan Forte

120 VG Approved Gear

Reverend Reeves Gabrels Dirtbike, EarthQuaker Westwood Translucent Drive Manipulator, Epiphone Ltd. Ed. 1955 Les Paul Custom, JHS Charlie Brown Overdrive, Republic Classic Concert Uke, Pettyjohn Crush Compressor, Tech 21 Acoustic Fly Rig, Collings I-30 LC, Trussart SteelCaster, Ibanez AGS73FM, Vintage VSA500

121 Gearin’ Up!

The latest cool new stuff!

