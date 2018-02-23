April 2018

Find what’s in this issue, enter the latest exclusive VG contests, or learn the 3 ways to get your Vintage Guitar fix! Don’t forget to check out VG Classifieds and the playlist for this issue of VG on Youtube.

We reveal this year’s winners in our annual Readers’ Choice Awards and nominees to the VG Hall of Fame! Joe Bonamassa chimes in on his selection to the Hall, while members of Chicago discuss the late, great Terry Kath. Other winners include Glen Campbell, Allan Holdsworth, Buddy Guy, luthier Bill Collings, the Rolling Stones’ Blue & Lonesome album, and the Gibson ES-175. We also offer an in-depth look at the life and career of studio guitarist Marlo Henderson. We interview Vernon Reid, Adrian Vandenberg, Eli Cook, Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, Andy Bassford, and others. George Gruhn adds new insight to the history of the Fender Telecaster Thinline, Peter Kohman does likewise on the Larson Brothers’ work with William Stahl, and we profile the Webster-Chicago Model 166-1 and the Aria Pro II Thor-Sound TS-500. Wolf Marshall dives deep into the history and licks of Tiny Grimes, Dan Erlewine returns a Fender Palomino to playability, and Will Kelly restores a Gibson GA-20. Finally, we offer our usual vast assortment of “VG Approved Gear” reviews and “Hit List” music reviews. It’s all in the April issue, available now!

34 Hammer of the Gods

The Aria Pro II Thor-Sound TS-500

Gibson’s legal move to force Japanese builders away from copies in the ’70s led to the creation of guitars like this, which many argue is more innovative and better-built than contemporaries made in the U.S. | By Michael Wright

40 Grammy Winner

The Webster-Chicago RMA 375 Model 166-1

Repurposed or modified amplifiers generally don’t fit into discussions amongst collectors. There are exceptions, however, like this gem from 1952. | By Dave Hunter

78 Weight-Loss Trial

The Fender Telecaster Thinline

Born in turbulent times on the downslope of the “guitar boom,” this creation from the minds of Roger Rossmeisl and “Babe” Simoni existed in the shadow of a classic older sibling. But it does not lack for style, function, tone, or devotees. | By George Gruhn and Joe Spann

82 Cooperative Cognition

Meet the Gitwik

When it comes to identifying guitars, basses, amps, and effects, nobody knows it all. But, thanks to a collaboration in Nashville, the world is about to become a lot more knowledgeable. | By Rusty Russell

88 Unsung

The Story of Marlo Henderson

Though his death in 2015 barely made the music press, the music world lost a great member of the team with his passing. | By Oscar Jordan

92 The VG Readers’ Choice Awards

Once again, we honor players and their music for being the best of the bunch in 2017, plus we induct a new field of players and instruments to the VG Hall of Fame.

first fret

14 Reader Mail

16 News and Notes

Satriani, Santana, Others Donate for Fire Victims; Young, Stills, Campbell Join Autism Benefit; In Memoriam

18 Adrian Vandenberg

MKII

22 Ask Zac

22 Eli Cook

All Over the Map

24 Bumblefoot

Prog Shred Ain’t Dead

26 Vernon Reid

Kind of Blue

27 Jabrille “Jimmy James” Williams

Old Soul, Fresh Sounds

28 Jussi Jaakonaho

Sunburst Finish

29 Andy Bassford

The Harder They Strum

30 Joel Shapira

Solo Flight

departments

48 Vintage Guitar Price Guide

74 New Sweet Sounds: The VG Guide to Pickups 2018

100 Upcoming Events

114 Vintage Guitar Classifieds

128 Showcase

136 Readers Gallery

columns

50 The (Way) Back Beat

Steel Serenade: The Larson Brothers and William Stahl | By Peter S. Kohman

56 Fretprints

Tiny Grimes | By Wolf Marshall

64 Acousticville

Tonewood Interrogation: Is Brazilian the Best? | By Steven Stone

66 Dan’s Guitar Rx

From Factory to Track: ’66 Fender Palomino Returns to Form | By Dan Erlewine

70 Shop of Hard Knocks

Return to Rule: Restoring a Gibson GA-20 | By Will Kelly

reviews

106 The VG Hit List

Yardbirds, Jim Campilongo, Pink Floyd, Louisiana Hayride, Jimmie Vaughan, Sons of Apollo, Yes, Johnny Nichols, more!

107 Check This Action

Think Link | By Dan Forte

126 VG Approved Gear

BONUS: Pickups by EMG, Fralin, Lollar, and Railhammer PLUS! Bassics BPA-1, D’Angelico Excel EXL-1, Heritage H-155M, Keeley Electronics D&M Drive, Backlund 400, Emma DiscumBOBulator V.2, Big Joe Powerbox Lithium, Genzler Acoustic Array Pro, Holbrook TS50, Jam Pedals Delay Llama, Wahcko Wah, Preston Thompson 00-45

127 Gearin’ Up!

The latest cool new stuff!

