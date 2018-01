Lightning Boy Audio’s NuVision Tube Preamp uses NOS paper-in-oil capacitors and a pair of NOS Nuvistor tubes to drive its gain and passive EQ circuits. Its EQ section has controls for Bass and Treble along with low- and high-cut switches to help the player further shape their sound. The pedal is designed and assembled in the U.S. Learn more at lightningboyaudio.com.

