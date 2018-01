The Khan Pak guitar amp uses a pair of 6AQ5 tubes in a single- or two-channel format that produce switchable output from 10 to 18 watts. Controls include Gain, Master, and three-band EQ, while other features include a buffered effects loop, 16-/8-ohm impedance, a speaker-compensated line out, and internal load resistor for silent use. Learn more at khanaudio.com.

