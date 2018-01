Tech 21’s VT Bass 200 combo pairs an analog SansAmp preamp with a Class D power amp in a rear-ported 1×12 cab. Its Character control moves between voicings while the Shift button alters frequencies within the circuit. Other controls include Drive, which adjusts gain and overdrive, Bite activates a presence boost, and its active tone controls cut or boost 18dB with switchable Mid. There’s also an effects loop, aux input, and extension Speaker out, and worldwide power supply.

