PRS Introduces Hollowbody II 594 Limited Edition

The PRS Hollowbody II 594 Limited Edition has a figured-maple top and back, blue paua purfling, mahogany sides, a 24.594” scale, mahogany neck, African Blackwood fingerboard with maple binding and Agoya bird inlays with blue paua outlines, African Blackwood headstock veneer with maple binding and eagle inlay of Agoya with blue paua outline, blue paua purfling, 58/15 LT pickups, push/pull controls for Volume and Tone, three-way pickup selector, locking tuners with African Blackwood buttons, bone nut, and a Black Western Tolex case. For more, visit www.prsguitars.com/privatestock.

