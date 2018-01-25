Gretsch Marks 135 Years with Limited Editions

To mark 135 years of building instruments, Gretsch is offering two Limited Edition guitars based on the classic Anniversary and Electromatic models. The G6118T-135 Anniversary has with a 16″ maple-laminate body with trestle bracing and High Sensitive Filter’Tron pickups, Bigsby tailpiece, master Volume with treble-bleed circuit, master Tone, individual Volume contro ls for each pickup, three-piece maple neck, ebony fingerboard with pearloid Neo-Classic “thumbnail” inlays, mother-of-pearl logo on the headstock with Anniversary plaque, chrome hardware including G-Arrow control knobs, rocking bar bridge on an ebony base, and Gotoh locking tuners.

The G5420TG Electromatic 135th Anniversary LTD has a 16″ maple body, Black Top Filter’Tron pickups, maple neck, ebony fingerboard with pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays, mother-of-pearl Gretsch headstock logo, gold G-Arrow control knobs and hardware, and a gold Adjusto-Matic bridge with ebony base and Bigsby tailpiece. For more, visit www.gretschguitars.com.