Mojotone’s Quiet Coil Hot P90 is available as a single piece for bridge position or as part of a matched set with the ’56 Quiet Coil P90 for the neck. Wound in North Carolina, it uses custom-formulated Alnico magnets, vintage-style braided leads, and requires no routing to fit shallow routs. It’s available in cream or black dog-ear and soapbar configurations. Read more at www.mojotone.com.

