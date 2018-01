The EVH 5150III 50-Watt 6L6 Head is a three-channel amp with selectable impedance, parallel speaker output jacks, effects loop, and MIDI input. Channels one and two have independent dual-concentric controls for Gain and Volume along with shared EQ (Low, Mid, High). Channel three has independent controls for Gain, Volume, and EQ. All three have global controls for Presence and Resonancee. For more, visit www.evhgear.com.

