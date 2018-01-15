Shows California World Guitar Show By Joan Trygg Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The final day at the California World Guitar Show in San Rafael, CA. Suzy and her Martin 00-18 that she purchased new in 1963. The final day at the California World Guitar Show in San Rafael, CA. Today’s guitars at Handlebar Guitars. The final day at the California World Guitar Show in San Rafael, CA. The gang from Guitars West out of San Diego. At the California World Guitar Show in San Rafael, CA. The selection of guitars from Guitar Maniac… At the California World Guitar Show in San Rafael, CA. A refinished 1959 Fender Jazzmaster just brought in to the floor of the show. At the California World Guitar Show in San Rafael, CA. Another 1967 Fender Jaguar in amazing shape has come through the door to be sold… At the California World Guitar Show in San Rafael, CA. A sample of the guitars available from Galaxy Vinyl…! At the California World Guitar Show in San Rafael, CA. The Gibson and Fender portion of the Strings West collection. At the California World Guitar Show in San Rafael, CA. The Martin portion of Strings West guitar collection. At the California World Guitar Show in San Rafael, CA. Strings West from Sperry, OK and a small portion of their collection. At the California World Guitar Show in San Rafael, CA. The Amplified Parts booth out of Tempe, AZ. At the California World Guitar Show in San Rafael, CA. From Upper Lake County, The Mark Grant Guitars booth. At the California World Guitar Show in San Rafael, CA. Hometown favorites Ace Music stuff. At the California World Guitar Show in San Rafael, CA. A few of the offerings from Lost Coast guitar… At the California World Guitar Show in San Rafael, CA. Beauty abounds in the Schoenberg guitar booth. At the California World Guitar Show in San Rafael, CA a few of the offerings from Marc Silber Music & Guitar. At the California World Guitar Show in San Rafael, CA. Another beautiful guitar from Strings West a 1969 Fender white guard Telecaster. At the California World Guitar Show in San Rafael, CA. From Strings West a beautiful (albeit refinished) 1955 Fender Esquire! Share this:EmailPrintFacebookLinkedInRedditTwitterGoogleTumblrPinterestPocketTelegramWhatsAppSkype Related