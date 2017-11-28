Giveaway #162

Enter to win a Phantom® 25th Anniversary Limited Edition model TDbj6. A $1,249 value!

ONLY 20 will be built

• Neck 25 1/2 scale with high gloss yellowed finish

• Body mahogany in Vintage white (yellowed topcoat) with matching headstock

• AAA Indian rosewood fingerboard

• Custom hand machined/buffed aluminium pickguard

• Custom back pad

• Vintage style replica case, with grey basket weave, white piping, nickel hardware and golden yellow interior

• 2 vintage 5.9 ohm alnico pickups reproductions of the 1964 Jennings single coils Volume and tone

• 3 way selector

• Fixed top mount (strat style) bridge

Hand assembled all by Jack Charles and hand stamped indicating the LE (limited nature of the model)

*ELIGIBILITY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

One entry per customer. Winners will be drawn at random. Prizes are not transferable or assignable and they are not redeemable for cash. All winners outside the continental United States are responsible for shipping costs. All winners are responsible for the payment of any and all taxes and/or licenses and/or other related local, State, Federal fees that may apply to such winnings. Taxes on prizes are solely the responsibility of the winners. Vintage Guitar magazine reserves the right to replace the advertised prize(s) with a prize of equal or greater value if the advertised prize(s) is/are no longer available. Vintage Guitar reserves the right to identify winners in all VG media.

