Greg Martin’s ’65 Fender Stratocaster

This is a regular series of exclusive Vintage Guitar online features where The Kentucky Headhunters’ Greg Martin looks back on influential albums and other musical moments.

The latest installment of Greg Martin’s “Head Shop” series has him checking in from a Kentucky Headhunters’ tour stop in Plano, Texas, and playing a ’65 Fender Stratocaster added to his collection (with help from Southside Guitars) in June. “It’s very resonant, and the rosewood neck feels great!” Greg said. “I’m plugged into a ’59 Champ through a Analogman Sun Face for mild boost. Ambience courtesy of the bathroom.” Check out the “Head Shop” series HERE!

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

