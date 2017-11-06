Giveaway #161

Enter to win a Holeyboard Evolution Standard Series from Chemistry Design Werks. A $169 value! Find Chemistry Design Werks on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube.

The Standard is where it all started and is simply a great size. It’s easy to use, easy to carry, easy to arrange and re-arrange, easy to live with and just the right size if your sweet spot is around 6 or 9 pedals.

The Top Deck can be positioned to the left or the right, this is a new feature for the Standard, so you can put your wah or volume pedal on the side you prefer. Lefty friendly as well.

Power supplies mount easily under the Top Deck with no additional parts to buy. Use the power supply that is best for you. Learn more…

Complete the survey below to enter giveaway. One entry per customer, any double entries will be automatically disqualified.

First Name *

Last Name *

Email Address *

Are you currently a Vintage Guitar magazine subscriber? If not, we will send you a subscription offer through your email you provided. * Yes No

Would you like to receive more info on Chemistry Design Werks and other great offers from Vintage Guitar magazine? * Yes No



See previous winners!!

*ELIGIBILITY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

One entry per customer. Winners will be drawn at random. Prizes are not transferable or assignable and they are not redeemable for cash. All winners outside the continental United States are responsible for shipping costs. All winners are responsible for the payment of any and all taxes and/or licenses and/or other related local, State, Federal fees that may apply to such winnings. Taxes on prizes are solely the responsibility of the winners. Vintage Guitar magazine reserves the right to replace the advertised prize(s) with a prize of equal or greater value if the advertised prize(s) is/are no longer available. Vintage Guitar reserves the right to identify winners in all VG media.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

