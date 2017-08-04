Giveaway #161

One Set of Lollar Pickups of the Winner’s Choice

Each Lollar pickup is hand-built from start-to-finish and then signed and dated by a single, highly trained, tone-obsessed artisan in Lollar’s Tacoma, Washington workshop. Lollar uses materials and construction techniques that cannot be duplicated in a mass-production, assembly line-style factory. The result is a truly handcrafted pickup that offers more dimensionality, enhanced dynamics, better “feel,” and one that allows you to express more of your creativity. The winner will receive their choice of Lollar pickups to outfit their electric guitar. Up to $350.00 MSRP Learn more…

One Five-pack of D’Addario NYXL1046 Strings

NYXLs feature D’Addario’s exclusive New York-manufactured, high carbon steel alloy for unprecedented strength, improved tuning stability and an enhanced mid-range response (1 – 3.5 kHz). Gauges .010 to .046. $108.00 MSRP Learn more…

One D’Addario PW-AMSG-15 Cable

Features HelioFused™ soldering for “bulletproof” construction; Geo-Tip™ connectors; and optimized capacitance (28pF/ft) for purer signal and uncolored tone. USA made. $57.40 MSRP Learn more…

One D’Addario 1XVP6-5 Pick Assortment

Contains one each of Celluloid, Nylflex, Nylpro, Cortex, Delrin, Black Ice, and Duragrip picks in heavy. $4.85 MSRP Learn more…

One Emerson Custom Prewired Harness of the Winner’s Choice

Hand-built Emerson Prewired Kits use premium components including Emerson Pro Pots which feature a taper and response that is unmatched and will help tame some of the shrill and sterile sounds that can come from stock electronics. Up to $88.00 MSRP Learn more…

One Tesi Kill Switch of the Winner’s Choice

Tesi provides a variety of high-quality kill switches that look great and are easy to install. They offer a selection of LED, non-LED, and latching kill switches. Up to $24.99 MSRP Learn more…