Summer NAMM 2017

High-End Hang in Music City
Summer NAMM ’17
By Vaughn Skow
The 2017 National Association of Music Merchants summer convention, held July 13-15 in its longtime home of Nashville, was once a festival for fans of classic-inspired instruments. This year, a saturation of boutique and high-end guitar offerings exhibited a turn away from previous shows, which sometimes keyed on lower-priced instruments.
3rd Powers Amplification’s Brett Moore was all smiles showing off his new Roosevelt Pedal.
Tim Shaw pickup guru and chief engineer at Fender, is particularly pleased with the Brad Paisley Signature Tele, which features aimed at pros who play out often.
Gibson brought a number of Custom Shop guitars as well as VOS beauties from the Memphis plant, like this ES-275 VOS cradled in the arms of Bill Howe.
Nick Greer with his hand-built amps and pedals.
Lizard Spit’s Chris Webster went the extra step in his display by drinking a bit of it. So yes, it’s non-toxic!
Steven Smith in front of the Wall of Marshall. A staple at the L.A. show, this was the Wall’s first appearance at Summer NAMM.
Peavey’s Dana Cox displays the flagship HP-2, one of its new models made in Mississippi.
Anita Agopyan-Miu with the Bigsby-equipped version of Prestige Guitars’ new DC Coup.
Pat Quilter with his Overdrive 200.
Rock Rabbit makes parts for guitar builders using titanium and aircraft-grade aluminum.
Chris Poland helped showcase Floyd Rose’s new Granite Stone Tone sustain enhancer.
Scott Marquart’s U.S-made String Joy strings include a note signed by the “builder.”
Taylor displayed a number of Custom models including these being given a test-run by Andrea Crisalli and Dominique Ruiz, who perform as Dixie Jade.
John “Elmo” Szetela, Brian Wampler, Brent Mason, and Martin McDaniel convened at the Wampler booth.
