Instruments for Sale

Buyers beware – if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Please notify us if you believe a listing to be fraudulent. BUYING THROUGH THE MAIL

Practice good communication. Never assume anything. Ask for a detailed, in-hand description of all parts, including electronics, finish, fretwear, hardware, case, etc. Find out what’s original and what’s not. Spell out the deal, including amount, method of payment, approval period, etc. Pay by credit card or C.O.D., if possible. Keep all receipts. Condition definitions vary greatly; we use the following:

Mint Condition: Condition the instrument was in when it left the factory. Very rare in older instruments.

Excellent Condition: Very clean, no wear, may be some minor finish and/or playing wear. All original parts and finish.

Very Good Condition: This is a very wide range. Instrument in solid playing condition, but may have significant wear, non-original parts, or parts missing.

Good Condition: Still playable, but may have modifications and/or extensive playing wear.

Poor Condition: May have major problems and/or modified big time. It is VG’s policy not to place URL’s in the classifieds. Classifieds appeared in VG September 2017 issue.

1973 Guild Starfire V, needs works, complete, $1250. 570-270-7229. (PA)

1988 ERIC CLAPTON “Blackie” Stratocaster, new noiseless PU’s, Tweed Case, Super Clean, $1295. (570)-270-7229. (PA)

WANTED: 1983-84 G&L X Body Interceptor. hmmrhd451@aol.com. (MN)

FENDER Fretless acoustic precision bass, brown sunburst, mint cond with orig books, non orig case, $1,000 OBO. Also 1979 Hagstrom Swede, black, EX cond, orig case. $750 OBO. (618)-466-8154. (IL)

PRISTINE 52 to 57 gold top built by Cris Mirabella and finished by historic makeovers.

“CARMINE STREET GUITARS NYC – “Mystery of the Molecules” Custom guitars handbuilt from scratch out of 200 year old virgin forest timbers. Home of Kelly Guitars. Cindy Guitars is also based out of Carmine Street, building alongside Rick working with leather and pyrography. Custom artwork and pickguards available. (212)-691-8400. On Instagram and Facebook. kellyguitars@yahoo.com // cindyguitars@gmail.com

GRETSCH VARIETY 125th Anniversary. Victoria made point-to-point 40 watt. 3×10 Jensen P10R. Third one made, #UV0801003, EX shape, Supro Amps/50s with single 10″. Brown/tweed. beaujango@gmail.com. (CA)

EPIPHONE CASINO ’60s Kalamazoo. Color coffee, Grover humbuckers pickups. Tail piece frequensator, case orig orange felt, $800. Rich (203) 854-9977. (CT)

Guild Bass 302B-ash with original case blue felt like new, $800. Richard (203) 854-9977.( CT)

FENDER 1996 VENTURES “LIMITED EDITION” Jazzmaster, and Jazz bass, Mint cond. signed by the Ventures w/letter of authenticity w/orig hardshell cases. Photos available. $5,000 firm. Serious inquiries only. (207) 944-1286. (ME)

GOAT PEAK STRINGS: Vintage Guitars, Banjos, Mandolins & Violins. Bought, sold, traded expert repairs on all strigned instruments. 81 Main St., Easthampton, MA, 90 minutes away from Boston. goatpeakstrings@gmail.com. (MA)

KILLER VINTAGE T-SHIRTS, $15 plus shipping. Call for available gtr & amp list. Hazardware. (800) 646-7795.

1964 ES335 MINT, 61’ ES 345, Gibson 43’ Banner head MAPLE J45, 52’Les Paul, Gibson, 59 J-200 sunburst, $9.5, 50’s Les Paul Conversions 54’ 53’ & 53’ Call 843-668-4447 (SC) or rich@nyguityarexpo.com

64 EPIPHONE RIVIERA orig owner, case, receipt, Royal tan. ’61 ES-3355SRV cherry, mine since ’69 orig case. ’34 Martin O-17, orig case. (314) 665-0128. (MO)

PRIMITIVE GUITARS ORGanization: Custom, quirky, one-off, gonzo, relic’ed, and refurbished gutiars for sale or trade. Sick of production guitars? Check out our website or email Electric Dave at newkalou@gmail.com. Get Primitive! (MD)

GIBSON ’52 & ’59 F-12 MANDOLINS. Kick Butt! (602) 320-4404.

FIFTY YEARS PARTS COLLECTION! Vintage, authentic, only originals here. Mostly acoustic. Also: many old instruments. Marc Silber Music, Berkeley, CA 94710. (510) 325-0720 (no messages). (CA)

LYRIC GUITARS FOR SALE DIRECT from the maker, your best value in a one-of-a-kind hand made in American instruments. For more info (918) 724-2642.

STROBEL GUITARS – Rambler® electric travel guitars break down to fit in computer bag or briefcase. Unsurpassed tone, playability and workmanship. Rambler® Classic available for under $600 with custom gig bag. Please call (561) 488-5698 or email: russ@strobelguitars.com. (FL)

1963 FENDER JAZZ BASS, orig owner, blond finish, maple neck, (not refinished), orig, EX cond, case and manual included. Best offer over $9500. Amadeus (215) 463-4830. (PA).

FOR SALE: O’HAGEN SHARK, 1979-91. GOOD CONDITION. PICS AVAILABLE. TOM (320) 587-8479. (MN)

Instruments Wanted

*OLD SYNTHESIZERS: Moog, ARP, EMS, EML, Buchla, Oberheim, Roland, Korg, etc. (212) 245-0820 wkdays.

BYRDLAND Gibson purchase or trade could include my two antique cars 66 Imperial and 46 Dodge and numerous guitars and amps, any Byrd considered, round cut. (785)-383-4970. (KS)

WANTED: 1980’s Silver Street, any model, any color, any cond. Please contact: Info@SilverStreetGuitars.com. (613)-837-7781. (ON, CANADA)

WANTED: SERIOUS BUYER looking for a ’57-’60 Les Paul Standard, ’50s Gretsch White Falcon, Custom color Fender pre-CBS Guitars and Basses. Jim (404) 580-8057, vguitars@gmail.com. (GA)

WANTED: EDDIE VAN HALEN AND STEVE VAI SIGNATURE GUITARS. Ibanez, Music Man and Peavey Custom Shop Wolfgangs preferred. Also buying Ibanez Jems, and Universe models, USA Jacksons, Charvels, and Steinbergers. Collector always buying. brett8388@aol.com. (TX)

WANTED TO BUY: HAGSTROM, Guilds, Daions, Mosrites and other “unusual” guitars for parts or whole Any Condition, call or email Bruce at Diamond Strings for a fast response (585) 259-1369 or dstrings@rochester.rr.com (NY)

BUYING (SOLO KING) guitars made by Kay, Old Kraftsman and Custom Kraft, any cond. Also chip cases. Call Russ @ (630) 244-7443 leave msg. (IL)

I am a bass player and collector seeking to buy any 100% original (not refinished!) pre-cbs (pre 1965) Fender Jazz or Precision basses. Excellent condition or normal play wear is fine – nothing hammered! Also seeking excellent vintage (pre-65) Fender bass cases (tweed,gig bags, tolex, poodle). Please write or call me, Todd, at 631-807-9038 or tsharris@earthlink.net I am in New York and can travel to purchase.

EDWARD HOLUB is the name on the headstock of my old Hamer Californian guitar and I want to buy it back for sentimental reasons. It has an eye hologram on the body. (423) 870-2359. (TN)

Looking to buy your beat up 50’s Les Paul with or without parts, with or without finish and headstock breaks/cracks okay too. 843-668-4447 (SC)

OLD MARTINS WANTED; Quick cash for old Martins, Fenders, and Gibsons. Call Sten (private collector) (817) 773-7996. (TX)

WANTED: ORIGINAL GIBSON FLYING V & EXPLORER, ’58-’59. Also wanted: ’58-’60 Gibson Les Paul Standard. Fender Telcaster Customs, pre-CBS in custom colors. Custom color reverse Firebirds. Pre-War Gibson SJ-200, the rarest of the raRe. (212) 988-8076. (NY)

WTB: Kay Barney Kessel Jazz Special, blond, single PU model 8701B. Call Dave (248) 535-0519, or email dlnolet@aol.com.

MARTIN B-40B, B65 Ampeg AMB-1, Gibson EBS-1250, Rickenbacker 4002, 4005, 4080, 3001. 1957-’59 Precision with a neck (any cond). (732)-751-1184

LATE ’50s – EARLY ’60s GIBSON L-5CES or Super 400CES wanted. (609) 744-2447, email perakis@msn.com. (NJ)

I WANT MY FIRST LES PAUL HERITAGE/ELITE BACK. Sold to Rumbleseat Music in Sept. 2001, serial #82142561 (1337). Will pay cash or trade. Please call (402) 733-2838, email teleman12@cox.net. (NE)

MOSRITES WANTED!! Ventures II top & paid Hallmark Swept Wing, Standels & Gruggett guitars also. Bob (301) 345-8352 (MD)

I’M SORRY I SOLD IT. I want to buy my old Guild T100D, 1965, serial # 40761, sunburst, ca. 1965. (713) 798-7145. Rjshulman@comcast.net. (TX)

LOOKING FOR GIBSON BANNER LG2, 1942-’45, orig cond a plus with some well done repairs ok, maple back and sides a real plus! Mahogany neck another plus! Contact Dstone2175@gmail.com. (DE)

Top $$$ paid for Strats, Teles, Les Pauls, refins, Gibson, Fender, Gretsch, Kay, Epi, National, Dobro, Martin, Mosrite, amps, all eras & brands, parts, cases, fx, JBL D-series, Dumbles, Trainwrecks, 1st era Matchless DC 30s. We Pay More Than All Them Other Guy’s! Buy sell trade, too much to list, gtrs@rockindaddys.com 248-420-8499. (CA/MI)

BUYING STELLA (Oscar Schmidt) 6 & 12 string guitars and other American made off-brands, any condition. info@vintagebluesguitars.com. (717) 917-3738. (PA)

Wanted: Gibson pre-historic Les Paul goldtop “57 style reissue w/humbuckers, Kalamazoo 1981-84 excluding 30th anniversary model. Cash or possible trades. (801) 277-5839 or (801) 979-8808 (cell/text). (UT)

Amps for sale

POLYTON Mini Brute 4 amp. Recent issue. 100w. 15″ spkr. Hammond spring reverb. A must for jazz. Ex cond. Photos avail. $375. Tom (517)-423-4574. (MI)

BLUE NOTE – vintage guitars, amps, more, repairs. Estate vintage instruments, 902 S. College Ave, Salem, VA (540) 444-4449, 22nd year in business. bluenoteguitars@aol.com. (VA)

1958 3X10″ TWEED FENDER BANDMASTER, rare amp, EX cond. $5500. Call for details (818) 762-9269.

FENDER TWEED 4X10 BASSMAN, July 1960, EX cond, $7500. Call for details (818) 762-9269

VOX 1962 AC-30, in NM orig cond., $4200. Call for details (818) 762-9269.

Vox AC-30, 1966 JMI, Twin 12, in the family since 1968 in Mint orig cond, $4500. Call for details (818) 762-9269

EMERALD CITY GUITARS IS SEATTLE’S BEST SOURCE for new, used and vintage guitars, amps, effects and amps. We have an amazing staff of helpful and friendly people. We’re located at 83 S. Washinton, Seattle, WA 98104. (206) 382-0231. Contact us at jayboone@emeraldcityguitars.com. (WA)

TRUTONE CUSTOM GUITAR SPEAKER CABS. Professional quality, great sound, extremely good looks and affordable price. Several speaker and color options. Email for pics and prices, roberth3058@aol.com. Cell (337) 304-7889 (LA)

VALVETUBE AMPLIFIERS – Custom built for you. Valvetube@aol.com. (CT)

HAS YOUR TONE DUN FLOWN? Jorewiky Amplification tube amp repair. Fair prices on restorations, mod, et al. Expand your tonal horizons. soundoctor@live.com. (PA)

AMPS FOR SALE: Over 500 vintage amps, speaker cabinets and raw speakers, private collector, see VG magazine Oct. 1999. Ray (347) 730-6116. (NY)

SLOWHAND MUSIC is now an Epiphone dealer and has a large selection in stock. We are also a Sigma/Martin dealer, and lots of used American guitars. (847) 985-0282. Open Tues-Sat after 1 pm CDT.

Fender Tweed Twin, Restored cosmetics original Speakers, Trannys, recapped, reconed. Excellent $7000.

Fender Blonde 1964 Bandmaster and Cabinet. Aged Gold Grillcloth from Fender Re-issue period. JBL 120’s Footswitch. Excellent $1850. Fender 1963 transition Bassman Blonde Brownface, Gold Cloth, raised logos & JBL E-120 speakers can’t be blown, sounds great with Guitar or Bass $1850. Fender 1966 Blackface Bassman & small spkr. cab. All original Excellent minus $1350. call John (918) 724-2642 email : johnsguitarshop@aol.com (OK)

VINTAGE VIBRATIONS. Classic., vintage style, handbuilt, tube amplifiers. Boutique quality, without the boutique price. Also amplifier repair, restoration, modification. Only the highest quality parts and service. (847) 344-5034. (IL)

Kustom pleated amp avail. Amadeus (215) 463-4830. (PA).

Amps wanted

WANTED 1967-69 Marshall 50W Plexi, any condition working or not. (206)-755-3044. (WA)

WANTED: TUBE HI FI/COMMERCIAL TUBES, AMPS, + horn speakers. Altec, Dynaco, EV, JBL, Western Electric, Scott, Fisher, Jensen, McIntosh, Marantz, Leak, etc. Sonny (850) 314-0321, fax 0824. email: SonnySound@aol.com (FL)

LOOKING TO BUY KAY 720 COMBO BASS AMP from the mid-’60s. Any cond. (570) 329-3084, Mick. (PA)

AMPEG, B15ND, Fender ’59 Bassman, Vox AC30 chassis or complete. (any cond.) (732) 751-1184.

Misc for sale

*VINTAGE EFFECTS: Mutron Bi-Phase w/footswitch, $1095. Boss Tremolo/Pan, Model PN-2, $175. Ibanez Flying Pan FP-777, $500. D’Armand model 1650 Pan/Vol. $125. Morley Pro Panner Model PVL, $50. All originals, no reissues. All EX cond. Call (212) 245-0820 wkdays.

JAZZ, POP, PARTY, ADULT! ’78 RPM Records + Portable Victrola. Many in excellent condition, hundreds of ’45 RPMs. Many new 50’s-2,000’s. Charlie (612)-716-7371. (MN)

SESSION PLAYERS. Want a “Grand Canyon Wide” pickup tone vocabulary at your fingertips? Get Blues, Jazz, Metals, Surf, Country tones. Upgrade your Strats, Telecasters, Jazz Bass, more. One-year MBG. More info google AweSome-Guitars. (MI).

ARNSPARGER PICKUPS, Pure Tone. The finest in quality hand-wound pickups. Single coils and humbuckers for all kinds of instruments. Repair and rewind service also. bill@arnspargerpickups.com. (OH)

ALCHEMY AUDIO builds, repairs and modifies guitar effects pedals, amplifiers, microphones and other music gear. We also buy, sell, and trade! Quality work. Reasonable rates. Serving clients worldwide! johnny@alchemy-audio.com (872) 395-3899. (IL)

SOUND SUBSTANCE. Handmade effects with substantial tone. info@soundsubstance.com (TX)

QUILTED AND FIGURED MAPLE PICKGUARDS for Strat and Tele. Fully stained, finished and polished inall timber – many colours – custom service available to your template. See our block ad or email: gilroy@bigpond.net.au. (AUS)

LIFTON REISSUE AND TWEED AND TOLEX CASES AUTHENTICALLY AGED AND ROADWORN. Got a custom shop aged guitar with a brand new case? Complete the package by having us age and relic your case! Got an orig vintage guitar with a new case or have an orig case too fragile to take out? We can fix that. relicguitarcases@rochester.rr.com. (NY)

PICKGUARDIAN CUSTOM PICKGUARDS. Specializing in custom-made guitar and bass pickguards w/stock or custom pickup configurations for out-of-production and hard-to-find instruments. Quick turn-around; reasonable prices. (614) 284-8521, info@pickguardian.com (OH)

CUSTOM COLORED ANODIZED GUITAR PARTS come in red, blue, purple, gold, green, black. GH Reno Guitars, jerry@ghreno.com, (918) 831-9000. (OK)

ORIG NOS TELE “Daka Ware” switch tips: Pre-’55 and Tophats available. Goez Instruments – 3103 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood, MO 63143. (314) 647-1211.

WANTED: TUBE HI FI/COMMERCIAL TUBES, AMPS, horn speakers. Altec, Dynaco, EV, JBL, Western Electric, Scott, Fisher, Jensen, Leak, McIntosh, Marantz, etc. Sonny (850) 314-0321, email: SonnySound@aol.com (FL)

AMAZING HAND PAINTED GUITARS by Connell Byrne. Orig designs, your theme, painted then sealed. Any stringed instrument transformed into art. Play it and/or display it. Prices based on design complexity. Examples? Contact: connellart@verizon.net (MD)

FOR SALE: MAMBO SONS NEW CD “Play Some Rock & Roll!” – 11 guitar based rock & roll tunes. $10 including US shipping. (860) 657-2240 (CT)

BAND OF BROTHERS. A rock trio from chicago delivering a powerful performance of their memorable songs. CD and downloads for sale at cdbaby.

HARRISON GUITAR PICKUPS. The choice for 1930s era cigar box guitar builders and delta blues music. Aged look, scatterwound, Alnico V magnets, wax potted with 42 awg enameled, art deco style Bakelite. (619) 562-2917. (CA)

LARSON BROTHERS GUITARS. Maurer, Prairie State, Euphonon. Affordable replicas by ARK New Era, hand-made by Tony Klassen. rchguitars@stateline-isp.com. (IL)

AMPEG: THE STORY BEHIND THE SOUND. The complete illustrated 50-year history: the B-15, Baby Bass, SVT, clear guitar…$29.95 plus $4 S&H (US orders), check or M.O (checks payable to Gregg Hopkins). From the authors: Hopkins & Moore, PO Box 25091, St. Louis, MO 63125 (MO res. Add 6.725% sales tax), (314) 631-5030, ampegbook@aol.com

BLUES & ROOTS GUITAR ART from recognized self taught Everlades artist Lennie Jones at lennie@folkartblues.com. (FL)

IVORY GUITAR PICKS Handmade Alaskan fossilized walrus ivory & Mastodon ivory, great tone, beautiful, cool, lasts forever, $25; You won’t play w/plastic again. Guaranteed. Send check to: Mark Kostreba, 7661 Delridge Cir., Anch., AK 99507-3015, mark-kostreba@gci.net. (AK)

#9 IS MARK NOMAD’S LATEST! Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Report names it in their top 10 albums of 2016! Full of vintage tone! $12, Blue Star Records, PO Box 985, Easthampton, MA 01027. (MA)

63 TELE PICKUPS (both), bridge plate, Tele custom pickguard, case, saddles, knobs, screws, body, control assembly. (602) 320-4404.

“DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF TUBE GUITAR AMPLIFIERS”. For musicians and amp builders who want to thoroughly understand tube technology. Available from Translucidamps website, eBay and Amazon. “This book is incredible!”

HOLY SMOKES! After four CDs full of hard rocking humor & social satire, The Divotones are releasing one helluva political protest album featuring a funky, slamming, lbuesy, swanky crank fest! Thanks The Divotones Magic Hat! Check out youtube.

*NITTYPICK, The last pick you’ll have to buy, made of Bell Ringing brilliant sounding nickel titanium, clear sounding, never breaking or wearing out. Also the guitar diaper to protect the back of your guitar easy on and off, washable. For questons fplesek@sbcglobel.net, or call (831) 630-0957. (CA)

CUSTOM GUITAR STANDS. Show off your prize guitar with a stand built to your specs, choice of woods. Reeds Wood Shop (530) 341-2121

HAVE YOU HEARD OF JIMMI RITZ REITZLER? You haven’t? Well just Google him & check out his “Free to Hear Music”, he does lots of Rock, Story songs. And you can download them at CD Baby.

MARTINS: ’65 D-21, ’71 D-18, Custom 0-18 12 fret. Gibsons: ’39 L-00, ’61 J-50, ’69 B-25, ’56 ES-225D, ’67 Gretsch 6119 Tennessean. Guilds: ’68 A-500, ’62 CA-150, ’76 F-40. Many other new, used and vintage. Call Rothman Guitars (631) 765-3770 for info. (NY)

FOR SALE: Thick leather handles 9″ long. Logos, nickel screws, tone rings, speaker harnesses, speaker labels, 1/4″ plugs steel or plastic caps, reverb cable sets, aged grill cloth, guitar wire and more. (320) 543-2194. (MN)

VINTAGE 250K POTS. CTS and STACKPOLE. Complete sets. Fender STRAT- 1957-1966, TELE- 1952-1975. Have a few singles also. Fender Neck plates 1956-1975. Few sets of Nickle Klusons 1959-1966-some complete sets w/ferrules & screws. A few Pre-CBS 1959-1963 brown tolex and 1964 Fender Strat, Tele Black Tolex Cases (NO LOGO). Other MISC vintage parts. Will email pics. Long time Ebayer (18yrs) 100% positive seller Feedback. Leobygnl@aol.com or TEXT “POTS” to 574-361-3280 from 10:00AM to 6:00pm EST. You will get a quicker reply. (IN)

TALKIN’ GUITARS: MARTIN GUITAR FACTORY TOUR, 1.5 hours video episode by John Southern. $18.00 postage included, send check to Talkin’ Guitars, 2002 West 78th St., Tulsa, OK 74123. Allow 3 weeks for delivery. (OK)

CHECK OUT THE NEW CD BY MAURICE ULMER: Maurice Ulmer Group “Still Alive ’60 and Rocking”. It is available at cdboby and other internet sites. Look up Maurice Ulmer on youtube.

LES PAUL POSTER, 16 different old flametops, $10 plus $4.00 shipping US. Foreign inquiries only. Third-Eye Music, 1904-A, E. Meadowmere, Springfield, MO 65804 (417) 862-5823 (MO)

ZENFIRE PICKS are for those players serious about obtaining the best possible tone. My phosphor bronze and hard brass picks will pull the cotton right out of your ears. Zenfire Picks for tone that burns. (CA)

Misc wanted

*ANYTHING BY MUTRON, I’m looking for Mutron IIIs, Phasors, Bi-Phase, Volume-Wah, Flanger, Octave Divider, etc. (212) 245-0820 wkdays.

*’ELECTRO HARMONIX TALKING PEDAL, 16 SECOND DELAY, Attack/Decay, Queen Triggered Wah, and Graphic Fuzz. (212) 245-0820 wkdays.

*IBANEZ JETLYZER JL-70 & FLYING PAN FP-777. (212) 245-0820 wkdays.

*MAESTRO RING MODULATOR, (212) 245-0820 wkdays.

*MXR AUTO FLANGER & MXR AUTO PHASOR. (212) 245-0820 wkdays.

*ROLAND Phasor PS-830 or SPH 323, Flanger SBF 325, Vocoder SVC 350, Funny Cat, Jet Phasor AP7. (212) 245-0820 wkdays.

*SYNTHI HI-FLI, or anything by EMS, synths or effects. (212) 245-0820 wkdays.

*TYCOBRAHE EFFECTS PEDALS. (212) 245-0820 wkdays.

*WANTED: Retired luthier hobbyist looking for collection of old Vintage Guitar magazines. UYL414@Yahoo.com. (831) 801-9261.

Looking for 62’ brown fender deluxe, supers or 64-65 Fender deluxe without reverb any condition okay if price is fair 843-668-4447 (SC) or rich@nyguityarexpo.com

WANTED TO BUY: Maestro Rover rotating speaker or parts. (716) 471-1047. (NY)

WANTED: Roger Mayer effects Voodoo-Vibe,9090A Wah Circuitry, Rocket Pedals. Tom Lanik, North Star Audio, Knoxville, TN. tclanik@gmail.com (865) 297-6812.

OLD STUDIO EQUIPMENT, recorders, mixers, mics, preamps, amps & effects. Any cond. (732) 751-1184.

ROBERT CRAY: All items wanted on Robert Cray Band. Posters, photos, CDs, press kits, promo items, DVDs, magazines, autographs, imports, vinyl, live audio tapes. Rick Reilly, 6 Sokokis Circle, Topsham, ME 04086. Email: rickjreilly51@comcast.net. (ME)

Dealers

PICKERS PARADISE GUITARS, Alabama Gulf Coast area. Minutes from I-10 or I-65. New, Used, Vintage. Check out our website. (251) 937-0511. (AL)

AMERICAN SAVAGE GUITARS, Austin TX, custom guitars in stock or design your own. Dealers for Fralin, TVJones, Seymour Duncan, etc. Repairs, setups for guitars and basses. info@americansavageguitars.com, (512) 272-8243. (TX)

LUTHIER’S CO-OP: Experienced luthiers providing expert repairs on all stringed instruments. Over 100 vintage instruments for sale, offering a fine selection of guitars, banjos, mandolins and fiddles. (413) 527-6627, info@luthiers-coop.com. (MA)

BLACKIE TAYLOR MUSIC – anything for the steel guitar – Lap, Pedal steels, Amps, Seats, Vol. Pedals, Bars, Strings, Repair & Lessons. We ship anywhere. (951) 686-4010, 5950 Mission Blvd, Riverside, CA 92509. (CA)

BLUES CITY MUSIC, Cordoba, Tennessee, stocking dealer: Soldano, Diamond, Diezel, Friedman, Matchless, Louis Electric amplifiers. Zemaitis, Diamond, Seagull, Traveler guitars; ZVex, Diezel, Freidman Effects; Solid Cables, Lava, George L’s cables, ADJ stage lighting, parts and more. JLB@bluescitymusic.com, (901) 485-8250

*ATLANTA, GA – BLUE SKY GUITARS want to buy Gibson and Fender Guitars. $$Cash Paid$$ Call me what you have. I specialize in Martins. (770) 479-9086/(404) 556-8858. (GA)

ANTIQUE ELECTRONIC REPAIR IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA. 30 plus years experience repairing electronic equipment, from tubes to solid state. Repairs have included preamps, amps, microphones, etc. free estimates. info@antiqueelectronicrepair.com or (770) 990-5195. (PA)

HAVE YOUR GUITAR PAINTED BY A WOMAN! Restorations, repairs, refins in nitro lacquer. Her work is worldwide. Naked body guitars. Contact Dawn at nakedbodyguitars@aol.com. (NY)

CRESCENT CITY MUSIC, All your music needs. 111 N. Summit St. (U.S. Hwy 17), Crescent City, FL 32112. (386) 698-2873 & 4, (386) 559-0133. Located mid-way between Orlando & Jacksonville. Open daily 10-6. email: ccmusic@crescentcitymusic.biz. (FL)

GUITAR AND MANDOLIN REPAIR in central Oklahoma. Professional care for your instrument from set-up to restoration. New A model mandolins, requintos and classical guitars. Some used instruments. MandoAiki – Check out the website. Contact Ed Cunliff (405) 341-2926. (OK)

GUITAR E.R. HOME OF THE “SKYDOG” amp plus all types of stringed instrument repair. Steve (765) 621-9858, email: guitar-er@comcast.net. (IN)

DEMONT GUITARS – US home of Guyatone! Chicago suburbs boutique guitar repair, custom fabrication, parts and sales as well as lessons. info@ DeMontGuitars.com, (347) 4-DEMONT. (IL)

DIAMOND STRINGS – Home of the eclectic electric. This is your chance to leave the middle lane. Call Bruce (585)259-1369 or dstrings@rochester.rr.com (NY

PALEN GUITARS – first class handcrafted archtop guitars. Compare to any 17″ archtop three times the cost. Ask about special limited offer – $5900 delivered. Guitars N Jazz (908) 403-3426 for Vince or Lou for brochure or more information.

ANNAPOLIS MARYLAND – Guitar and Tube Amp repair, set up and mods. Garrett Park Guitars (410) 267-6200 (MD)

KNOXVILLE, TN – Music Room Guitars & Records – 100s of used, vintage guitars, basses, amps, effects, vinyl LPs. Buy, sell, trade, consign. Minutes from I-40. 5103 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. (865) 584-0041. (TN)

PAUL’S ELECTRIC PARLOR GUITARS: Specializing in high quality wiring harnesses, Strats, Teles, SG, Les Pauls, ES 335, etc., and custom work. Please visit my Ebay store. (231) 938-1316, email: pjgpopiel52@gmail.com. (MI)

DOUBLEZOOGY, we sell guitar kits primarily for Fender Stratocasters: our unique symmentric 7-way circuit and our 6-string topside accumulator (based on our US Patenet Nos.: 7,999,171 and 8,344,231). (845) 807-6843. email: 8thman@doublezoogy.com. (GA)

SELLING FENDER CELLULOID/Nitrate/Cellulose/Nitrocellulose pickguards for your pre-CBS ’60s Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazzmaster, Precision, Jazz, Jaguar. 100% celluloid tortoise, mint green and parchment. Relic and aged to match the patina of a 50 year old guard. Custom guards also available. Trades welcome. (503) 367-4089, email: portlandmusic@comcast.net. (WA)

JH GUITARS, specializing in signature, reissue, custom shop guitars, on the internet. Buy, sell, trade. (610) 363-9204. (PA)

TINICUM GUITAR BARN, used & vintage guitars, amps, steels, EFX, Buy, Sell, Trade. (610) 847-2749. (PA)

HULL AMPS – I build Tube amps, customs, and clones. Hand built chassis and cabs. Point to point with terminal strips. Guitar and amp repair. (231) 759-5592. (MI)

BITMO MOD KITS for Epiphone Valve Jr. and Blackheart amps, 10-uator, Behringer Tube Overdrive and Monster pedals. “If it has a tube, I’m gonna mod it!” Search eBay or Google “BitMo Kit”. (NJ)

MAKE YOUR ELECTRONICS SING AGAIN! All types of equipment restored and repaired, foreign and domestic. Tube type or solidstate, pedals, amps, instruments. Estimate/1 or repair, $75. LD Repairs – info@thelawndragon.com, (304) 229-6759. (WV)

PHIL’S WOODSHED – Mercer County’s home for all your string instruments, 229 N. Perry Highway, Mercer, PA 16137, (723) 662-1330. We have books, CDs, accessories and lessons available on guitar, bass guitar, and banjo. (PA)

GUITAR TECH CORNER, gold level repair center for Fender, Gibson, Guild, Martin, Takamine, Taylor. Free estimate. (805) 647-7221, email gtctracy@aol.com, since 1985. (CA)

MAD AXE GUITARS, Miami Boutique Guitar Shop. We Ship Worldwide. All brand name guitars, vintage, new & used. (786) 454-5808. 4467 SW 71 Ave., Miami, FL 33155. (FL)

FENDER STRATOCASTER Vintage Guitars and Parts, bodies, necks, pickups, tuners, bridges, pickguards, etc. We ship world wide. Buy, sell and trade. (218) 879-3796, ed@eddievegas.com (MN)

CRIS MIRABELLA & MIRABELLA GUITARS & RESTORATION INC. – High quality hand-crafted archtops, flat tops, solid body electrics, & mandolins striking a balance between form & function – visually appealing instruments with matched tonal excellence. PO Box 482, Babylon, NY 11702. (631) 842-3819. (NY)

40 (2) KAY ARCHTOPS, $498, ’60s Mosrite archtop Celebrity II, $1600. ’66 Vox Meteor (with trem) $698, ’67 Gretsch 6117, $1800. O.Dibella Music, Bergenfield, NJ (201) 385-5800 since 1910. (NJ)

SHOALS GUITAR BOUTIQUE serves North Alabama, Southern Tennessee, and NE Mississippi with quality guitars, amps, and effects. Our lines include Victoria, AER, G&L, Mario, K-Line, JHS and many others. Please like us on Facebook. (AL)

ANALOG MAN VINTAGE GUITAR EFFECTS: The best vintage and new effects, featuring Analogman’s Sunface, Beano Boost, Bicomprossor and Chorus. Also FOXROX, Teese, ZVex, modified tube screamers and Boss pedals, true bypass boxes and mods, Email mike@analogman.com (203) 778-6658. (CT)

G.H. RENO CUSTOM GUITAR PARTS, 5725 E. Admiral Pl. Tulsa, OK 74115. jerry@ghreno.com, (918) 831-9000. (OK)

AGED AND NEW GUITAR PARTS for Gibson, Fender, including Jazzmaster & bass. Bench made guitar bodies, lacquer finished guitar necks, in stock Duncan Antiquity pickups, wired Tele control assembly with new or aged hardware, wired Strat pickguard assembly with new or aged plastic. unique handmade guitars, in business since 1990. International shipping. email: grguitars@msn.com ask for “monthly special”. (OR)

VINTAGE BLUES GUITARS: info@vintagebluesguitars.com. OFFERS A WIDE SELECTION OF VERY AFFORDABLE VINTAGE American guitars with a focus on prewar acoustic instruments,a s well as discussions and information on various related topics. (PA)

SCOTT’S GUITARS – G&L, Seagull, Art & Lutherie, Hartke, Johnson, Recording King, AXL. E-mail scott@scottsguitars.com. (256)-974-3606. AL

SARATOGA GUITAR, New, Used, Vintage. Buy, Sell, Trade, Repair. Godin, Seagull, Reverend, Taylor, Larrivee. (518) 581-1604. (NY)

RIVINGTON GUITARS “NYC’s best little guitar store.” we buy sell, trade and repair vintage guitars. 73 East 4th St., New York, NY 10003, (212) 505-5313,

FULL SERVICE REPAIR SHOP. Gibson level A, Taylor Silver Service. Authentic vintage sunbursts and custom color reproductions. Finish blending. Refretting, restorations, customizing, etc.. Tremcaster Custom Guitars. String King Lutherie since 1989. (330) 798-1055, macaroni16@att.net. (OH)

THOMPSON’S GUITAR SHOP, Smyrna, TN. TN’s complete stringed instrument service. Custom building, repairs, restorations, Martin neck resets. 25+ years service. “Bring your instruments back to life.” New and used instruments in available (606) 308-9002, (615) 984-4276. (TN)

TWIGG-SMITH LUTHERIE, Barnard Vermont. Custom built guitars, Acoustics, Electrics, Basses and more. Expert repairs and restorations. All stringed instruments welcome. On Facebook or email jason, twigguitars@aol.com, (802) 234-6661. (VT)

VINTAGE VIBRATIONS: Tube Amplifier repair, restoration, modification, de-modification. (847) 344-5034. (IL)

AREA 22 GUITARS in Brevard, NC carries Matchless, Rockbox, Carr, Divided by 13, Badcat, Little Walter Amps, 3 Monkeys, Tom Anderson, Gries, Larrivee, Breedlove, Weber Mandolins, Port City, Fargen, Huss and Dalton, Keeley, Xotic, Wampler, and many other boutique brands. (828) 884-2222, area22guitars@citcom.net.

WILLCUTT GUITAR SHOPPE LEXINGTON & RICHMOND, KY. Central KY’s best selection of new & used electric guitars, amps & fine acoustics. Many limited edition models in stock. Buy, Sell, Trade, Consign. (606) 276-3519, fax (606) 277-1946 (KY)

Stolen Instruments

STOLEN IN 1995 from our home in Louisville, KY. My wife’s 1972 Fender Strat, serial #656011, ash body, maple fretboard, EMG pickups. Mint cond when stolen. Reward. Tony or Paula (502) 937-1681 or giordanotp@twc.com. (KY)

SUBSTANTIAL REWARD FOR MY 1975 CHERRY SUNBURST “TWENTIETH ANNIVERSARY” 3 PU GIBSON LES PAUL CUSTOM, ser. # 991 13673, all chrome hardware, TP6 tailpiece stolen in Tampa, FL. Dec. 1980. Call Danny Flood (717) 634-5428. (PA)

STOLEN ’66 SUNBURST STRATOCASTER, S/N 166140, rosewood board, shaved neck, replaced pickguard & pickups. Hand drilled route in pickup area. From Chicago, IL area. Bought this new in ’66. Reward. Bruce (630) 539-2273 or igotabigmouth@gmail.com. (NV)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

